Incident initially considered homicide a vehicle collision, Little Rock police say

An incident previously considered a homicide has been classified as a vehicle collision, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Mabelvale Pike on Thursday regarding a possible vehicle in a pond, according to a news release from police.

When officers arrived, they saw the roof of the vehicle just below the waterline, police said.

Due to the unknown circumstances of how the vehicle got in the pond, officers initially considered it a homicide and detectives were called to the scene, according to the release.

Once pulled from the pond, it was determined the vehicle struck an object prior to ending up in the water and damage was found on a fence bordering the property, police said.

The vehicle collision determination has also been confirmed by the state medical examiner, police added.

The investigation is ongoing.