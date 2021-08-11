Fools in Legislature

Arkansas legislators say they want the people to decide whether their children should wear masks in school this year.

The people elected the school boards to represent them, so why not let the boards decide? Districts with high rates of covid-19 infections, such as Little Rock and Marion, might want to wear masks while those with low rates might not.

I have yet to learn why our legislators seem to think they know more about the reliability of masks than do medical authorities. John Brummett or Rex Nelson, please tell me or let me guess. Could right-wing politics have anything to do with it?

Some Arkansans used to complain that there were too many educated lawyers in the Legislature. Now I hear and agree there are not enough. Spending huge amounts to defend unconstitutional bills passed by the Arkansas Legislature is foolish.

I would like to see Arkansas elect moderates as governor similar to Dale Bumpers, Win Rockefeller, David Pryor, Asa Hutchinson, Bill Clinton and Mike Beebe.

Both Sen. Jim Hendren of Gravette and Chris Jones of the Pine Bluff area would, in my opinion, be good candidates.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

On mask reasoning

I find it incomprehensible that there is even a discussion concerning whether or not to wear masks by the residents of the state!

I read in the paper that the governor decided not to issue another mandate to wear masks. The next thing I read is that the Legislature is refusing to "allow" schools to require pupils and personnel to wear masks. The next thing I read is that three more children have died of covid-19. Thank goodness we have had judicial intervention concerning the schools.

I would like to know the reasoning behind the edict of the "powers that be" in deciding something that could possibly have saved the lives of these children.

Obviously, there are objections to the wearing of masks, but in order to save lives, there should be an order by the governor.

LINDA STANLEY

North Little Rock

A failure to protect

I pray every day that no Arkansas child dies from covid. That being said, I hope that every legislator in the state who voted not to repeal the mask mandate ban is voted out of office in the next election.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Quote quite apropos

I always enjoy doing the cryptoquote in the paper, and found Friday's particularly interesting as it spoke directly of a majority of our Arkansas Legislature.

It read: "It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have."--James Baldwin.

Enough said.

MARLA GLADWIN

North Little Rock

Overloaded hospitals

Our hospitals are full. Patients are being diverted to hospitals across the state. Not just covid patients, but trauma patients, stroke patients, heart attack patients and other critically ill patients. The hospitals can handle just so much and then the system starts to break down and will function much like a war-zone hospital in a Third World country.

If you are eligible but not vaccinated, please complete a "Living Will" and instruct your medical provider that you are refusing hospital admission because you would be using valuable medical resources that you don't deserve. Tell the provider that you made your choice and need to live with the consequences of that decision. Do this, because if I or my family is denied treatment or care because you exerted your freedom of choice by refusing a simple vaccine, then I will forever damn you and others who have selfishly harmed our loved ones.

You have the right to be wrong, you have the right to be stupid, you have the right to believe as you wish, but you do not have the right to injure others by your action and/or inaction. "All for one and one for all" is a great slogan, too often ignored these days by selfish individualists who don't care for the well-being of our fellow man, woman and child.

JAMES PORTER

Little Rock

What we'll sacrifice

What price is too dear to pay before our lawmakers stop worshiping at the altar of the golden-haired orange god?

We know from last year that sacrificing older people because Hutchinson would not dare go against the party line on covid was acceptable. Now with this new covid, legislators like Trent Garner and his ilk have upped the ante to include our children and grandchildren. Pro-life? Not so much.

How many and who should pay the price before decent people step up and say enough? People are more important than the party's slavish devotion to a narcissistic con artist. We must take any and all steps necessary to get control of this pandemic now or we will be asking more people to die in what will most assuredly be the next mutation.

STEVE COWAN

Benton