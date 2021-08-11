Naturals' game postponed due to Covid-19

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' game against Frisco on Tuesday was postponed after the Texas Rangers' Class AA affiliate had multiple players test positive for covid-19, the Rangers announced.

Frisco defeated Amarillo 8-7 on Sunday despite playing with a limited roster after a player tested positive for the virus. However, Tuesday's game which was set for Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, was postponed "under an abundance of caution" to allow for continued testing and contact tracing after more players tested positive, the Rangers said in a statement.

The game was to be the opener of a six-game series between Northwest Arkansas and Frisco, which led the Class AA-Central South Division by nine games over second-place Midland heading into Tuesday's play. Today's game is still on and scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.

A make-up date for Tuesday's game has not been announced.

The RoughRiders did not travel Tuesday and will not travel until they are confident they will be able to field a roster and play a game, The Dallas Morning News reported. The Morning News also reported Frisco is above the 85% vaccination threshold for players and staff.

J.J. Picollo, the vice president and assistant general manager in charge of player personnel for the Kansas City Royals, confirmed the Naturals are also above that threshold.

All tickets from Tuesday's game are eligible, per the Naturals' official exchange policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark box office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular-season home game this season. All exchanges are to be done in person during normal operating hours. The ticket office opens at noon on game days and stays open throughout the game. It is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Also, Northwest Arkansas's catcher MJ Melendez was promoted to Class AAA Omaha on Monday after hitting a league-best 28 home runs and 65 RBI for the Naturals. He also was recently honored as the Class AA Central Player of the Month for July. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.