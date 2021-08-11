SupplyPike acquires

Supplier Community

SupplyPike, a Fayetteville supply chain software firm that serves Walmart Inc. suppliers, said in a news release Tuesday that it has acquired a company that provides educational resources for vendors and retailers.

The acquisition of Bentonville-based Supplier Community lets SupplyPike offer more of these resources such as wiki articles, conferences, webinars and one-on-consultations, SupplyPike Chief Executive Officer TJ Sangam said in an email accompanying the news release.

Neither company provided the terms of the deal.

"Supplier teams will now be able to access even more peer-led classes and other resources," said Matt Fifer, Supplier Community's chief executive officer.

With the acquisition, Supplier Communities' assets will go into SupplyPike's SupplierWiki, a free database with articles on supply chain and retail topics, ebooks, workshops and industry news.

Supplier Community's customers will have access to SupplierWiki as well as newsletters and informational emails, white papers and and other free resources.

-- Serenah McKay

LaserShip expands

deliveries into state

LaserShip, which bills itself as the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the United States and a leader in last-mile delivery, has announced an expansion of its service area to include 300,000 potential customers across north Mississippi and east Arkansas.

Deliveries to both states will be facilitated through LaserShip's new Memphis facility, which began operating in early May as part of a broader network expansion that grew the company's delivery coverage by nearly 18% across 18 states, according to the announcement.

"The growth in e-commerce over the last year gave us the opportunity to expand our service area to support our retail customers with greater capacity and faster, more reliable delivery," said Carolyn Taylor, LaserShip's marketing manager.

The company's Memphis facility, which totals more than 40,000 square feet, will offer one- and two-day ground service for e-commerce deliveries to cities that include Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven and Tunica in Mississippi and Marion and West Memphis in Arkansas.

-- Noel Oman

Index bounds 10.62

for 668.65 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 668.65, up 10.62.

"Another mixed day for Wall Street on Tuesday with economically sensitive value stocks rallying after the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.