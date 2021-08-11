No verdict Wednesday in Baker bribery trial; deliberations to resume Thursday

Jurors in the Gilbert Baker federal bribery trial did not reach a verdict after a third day of deliberations Wednesday in Little Rock.

The eight-woman, four-man jury will resume deliberating Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, one of the jurors had sent a note to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. saying that they could not reach a consensus, prompting the judge to instruct them to keep trying.

Baker, 64, of Conway is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Baker is charged with one count each of conspiracy and bribery of a federal programs agent and seven counts of honest-services wire fraud.