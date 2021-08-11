North Little Rock School Board approves mask mandate

North Little Rock will join dozens of other school districts across the state that will require masks for the upcoming school year.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the North Little Rock School Board unanimously approved a resolution for a mask mandate that will require teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear masks following a recommendation from local, state and federal health officials.

The mandate comes as the covid-19 delta variant has overwhelmed Arkansas hospitals, leaving few intensive care unit beds available in the state. While vaccines against covid-19 have proven to be effective, federal regulators have not given the go-ahead for inoculating children younger than 12 against the virus.

The recent surge in the coronavirus comes as the school year is about to start Aug. 16 for the North Little Rock School District.

The resolution requires masking at school, at school functions and on school transportation, stating that masks “are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.”

The resolution has exemptions for some, including for students who are eating or drinking, have a documented medical condition or have special behavioral needs.

Teachers also can allow students to take off masks for instructional needs and activities or when appropriate social distancing measures are in place.

Gregory Pilewski, superintendent of the North Little Rock School District, said there is no timetable for how long the mandate will be in place, stating that future decisions will be made after consulting with local health officials.