100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1921

• At an informal conference held yesterday morning at the Arkansas Railroad Commission offices between commission members and general officials of the Missouri Pacific railroad, it was agreed that the railroad furnish a revised passenger schedule on its line between Little Rock and Fort Smith. The conference was the result of hearings, etc. which recently have been held on the petition of residents of Atkins requesting that the fast Rainbow Special train be required to stop at Atkins.

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1971

• Three Little Rock policemen were fired Tuesday after two men who were arrested as burglary suspects charged that they were beaten by policemen when they were arrested about 3 a.m. Monday on the roof of the Steak 'n Ale Restaurant at 2917 Cantrell Road. Bobby Joe Harrington, 27, of Sierra Madre and James Milton Sipes, 31, of 5 Barberry Drive, both in North Little Rock, had facial injuries when they appeared Tuesday morning in Municipal Court. They said the police had inflicted the injuries.

25 years ago

Aug. 11, 1996

• Former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker leaves for the Mayo Clinic today for tests after his doctor placed him on a waiting list to receive a liver transplant. "He feels fine. He sounds good. The test results from the last visit weren't as good as they needed to be," Max Parker, a spokesman for Tucker, said Saturday. Dr. Rolland Dickson, Tucker's primary physician at the Mayo Clinic, placed the 53-year-old Tucker on the waiting list Thursday after test results showed his condition worsening. Dickson is the leading world specialist in liver disease.

10 years ago

Aug. 11, 2011

• A Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission committee accepted a recommendation Tuesday to end its public pay telephone concession agreement because of the hefty fees charged for credit-card and operator-assisted calls, fees which weren't readily disclosed to customers. Under the proposal, Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, would purchase, for an estimated $30,000, its own set of eight public telephones and associated equipment to allow people to place free local calls for the increasingly rare occasions when they lack a mobile telephone.