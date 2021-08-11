PB lawyer gives announcement of his candidacy

Lawyer Jackie Harris has announced his candidacy for circuit judge in the 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub district 11w.1. The district includes parts of Jefferson and Lincoln counties, according to a news release.

Judge Leon Jamison is currently serving in this position and won't seek reelection, according to a spokesman at his office.

Harris served as county attorney for Jefferson County from 2013 to 2018 and city attorney for the city of Gould from 2015 to 2018, according to news release.

A retired professional football player and Jefferson County native, Harris is a partner at the law firm of McKissic & Associates PLLC.

For the past 11 years, Harris has practiced law in areas including appellate advocacy, domestic relations, guardianships, decedent's estates, adoptions, grandparent visitation rights, Department of Human Services dependency neglect matters, real estate and administrative law matters, according to the release.

Harris is a 1986 graduate of Dollarway High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2005 and received his law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law in 2008.

The 11th West Judicial District's 4th Division is one of two divisions that hears cases and renders decisions in the areas of domestic relations and probate matters affecting the legal relationships between individuals and families, according to the release.

"My diverse legal experience and connection to the communities I serve has uniquely prepared me to serve as your next circuit judge," Harris said.

"I will always work diligently for the citizens of Jefferson and Lincoln counties and will serve as an impartial, patient and fair judge if elected," he added.

Harris is a member of the Arkansas Association and Jefferson County Bar Association. He serves on the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Model Jury Instructions-Civil and the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct. Harris previously served as a member of the Arkansas Bar Association House of Delegates.

Harris and his wife, Letrece, have been married 28 years and are parents of three adult sons, and they have one granddaughter. They attend New Fellowship Baptist Church at Pine Bluff where he serves as executive pastor and adult Sunday School teacher.

Born Jan. 4, 1968, at Sherrill, he was raised in Pine Bluff. Law was not Harris' first career. He is also known for his accomplishments in college and professional football.

While playing tight end at Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Harris helped lead the school's football program to the 1987 National Championship, according to the release.

In 1990, Harris was a fourth-round draft pick of the National Football League's Green Bay Packers. He was an All-Pro selection in 1992 and went on to play for three other teams -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1994-1997), Tennessee Oilers/Titans (1998-1999) and the Dallas Cowboys (2000-2001) during his 12-year NFL career.

During his NFL career and after retiring from the NFL in 2001, Harris has been involved in mentoring youth sports. During his time as an administrator with a local youth sports league, Harris saw firsthand that people just want to be treated fairly and are willing to accept the outcome when given a fair opportunity, according to a news release.

He realized how he could continue to serve his community in a different way. He went back to school in 2004 to complete his undergraduate degree followed by his law degree.

Harris also serves his community through his involvement with the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association in which he is a Gold Life Member and an active member of the Pine Bluff Jefferson County UAPB/AM&N Alumni Chapter.

He has received numerous awards including Arkansas Senate Citation for Community Service (2001), Arkansas Secretary of State Capitol Citation for Community Service (2001), NAACP Drum Major Award, 2000; UAPB Torchbearer for New Millennium Award, 2000; Arkansas Traveler Award presented by Gov. Mike Huckabee, 1997; and Ten Outstanding Young Arkansans Award, 1997.