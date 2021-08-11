PB man arrested in NLR robbery

A Pine Bluff man was arrested Monday by North Little Rock police after a robbery, according to a report.

Officers responded at 4:08 p.m. to the area of 2633 Lakewood Village Drive to an unnamed cellphone repair store where a man was reported to have robbed the store with a handgun, the report said.

Shawn Bridgeman, 33, was found walking in the area and matched the description of the man who robbed the store, according to the arrest report.

As police approached, Bridgeman fled into Shoe Carnival where he was arrested, the report said.

Detectives later found four iPhones and two Apple Watches that were taken during the holdup, and Bridgeman admitted to investigators to using a BB gun to rob the store, according to the report.

Bridgeman was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $75,000 bond and charged with felony aggravated robbery, felony theft of property and misdemeanor fleeing police.