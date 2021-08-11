Rogers board to consider school mask policy

ROGERS -- The School Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider a policy on face coverings, according to a news release from the district.

People interested in speaking during the public input time should contact the board clerk, Marissa Byler, at marissa.byler@rpsar.net. The meeting will be held in the board room at the Joye R. Kelley District Administration Building at 500 W. Walnut St.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled unconstitutional a state law prohibiting school districts from mandating masks be worn. The judge issued a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the law.

Fayetteville's School Board voted 6-0 during a special meeting Monday to require face coverings in indoor spaces for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students regardless of vaccination status.

Springdale's School Board met Tuesday night on that district's mask policy, and the Bentonville School Board plans to meet today on the topic.

Area health care providers reported Tuesday that Northwest Arkansas hospitals were caring for 163 hospitalized covid-19 patients -- 22 more than Friday and just shy of last week's all-time high of 165.