PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting Tuesday night, the Prairie Grove School Board voted 4-2 to require all students and staff to wear face masks indoors and in any school-provided transportation, with the understanding the mask mandate will be revisited at each board meeting.

Board President Casie Ruland and board members J.C. Dobbs, Whitney Bryant and Shawn Shrum voted in favor of the motion. Board members Bart Orr and Matt Hargis voted against the motion.