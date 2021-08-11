School supplies given to children in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Continuing a yearslong tradition, members of the First Baptist Church, along with Bright Futures and many volunteers, hosted a Back to School Bash on Saturday to provide school supplies and clothes to children in the Pea Ridge School District.

The event was started by members of the church in 2010 and funded by church members and donations. Over the years, others joined, and several years ago, Bright Futures joined as a co-host. A Stuff the Bus event is held a couple weeks prior to the Back to School Bash to collect supplies and donations.

Teachers Joe and Malinda Stewart, also members of First Baptist Church, have worked the Back to School Bash every year.

More than 200 students were provided backpacks, lunch boxes, school supplies and clothes this year.

