Springdale Fire Department to get new fire engine soon; council OKs spending $630,000

SPRINGDALE -- The city's Fire Station 4 will get a new fire engine next year. The council on Tuesday night approved 7-0 spending $630,000 from the Fire Department's budget.

The new engine will replace the current engine at Fire Station 4. "Because it's time," said Fire Chief Mike Irwin.

He said the Fire Department replaces every fire engine at 12 years. Fire Engine 5 is scheduled for replacement next year.

The shortage of computer chips exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic has affected emergency vehicles as it has personal autos, Irwin said. The cost of the new "pumper engine" from Emergency Vehicle Specialists in Memphis is up by about 2% from the purchases of Engine 7 and Engine 9 in 2019, Irwin said.

Pierce Manufacturing will build the new Engine 4.

The department will save another 2% off the cost by ordering by Aug. 15, he said. (That discount is reflected in the price requested from the council.)

The Fire Department expects delivery of the new engine in mid-October 2022. Previous engines were delivered in about eight months, Irwin said.

The new Engine 4 will hold 750 gallons of water. "That's not much when we pump 150 gallons per minute. That's why we need those hydrants," Irwin said.

The new Engine 4 will come with the full complement of equipment and hoses used by firefighters in an emergency, Irwin said.

The current Engine 4 will become a reserve engine for the Fire Department, used when another one needs maintenance or for training.

Station No. 4 receives more calls for ambulance service than any station in the city, Irwin said. It's the second-busiest station after Station No. 1 downtown. The station covers the area from Wagon Wheel Road to West Sunset Avenue.

The council in May bought for $443,000 just more than 4 acres at 3377 W. Huntsville Ave., near Central Junior High, to rebuild Station 4.

The Fire Department and the area it serves have outgrown the current Fire Station 4, Irwin said. The station was built in 1982 and has had few updates.

But the city probably will wait for money from the next bond issue to start construction, Irwin said.