Springdale School Board approves temporary mask policy for K-7 students

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved a 30-day policy requiring masks for K-7 students indoors and on buses.

The board voted 6-0 in support of the policy.

Debbie Creek, board member, was absent.

Masks are optional for K-12 teachers and students in grades 8-12, according to administrators.

"Our No. 1 goal is to keep kids in school," said Michelle Cook, board president. "That is what our job as a school board is."

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 won't need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and both the infected and the exposed person consistently and correctly wear a mask, said Kendra Clay, general counsel.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, including school districts, universities, cities and counties, was unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction against it. The law isn't in effect at the moment, prompting mask discussions, administrators said.

About 25 people, including state Rep. Megan Godfrey, attended the meeting to share their thoughts concerning wearing masks in schools.

Godfrey has two children who attend Westwood Elementary School and said she's spent time consulting members of the medical community on mask effectiveness in mitigating the spread of the covid-19 virus.

"I would just join those who are advocating for mask-wearing policies,"she said.

Christina Araiza, who has a 6-year-old who'll be attending Young Elementary School, agreed.

"It's about respecting each other and coming together," she said. "We don't have the right to endanger the lives of others."

Nicole Davis has a second-grader who attends school in the district and said she's opposed to a mask mandate.

"Parents deserve to have the choice," she said. "The mandate does take the choice away."

David Fowler said he has four sons who attend district schools, two of whom have special needs. Fowler said he feels wearing masks in schools should be a personal choice.

Cook thanked the community for their comments.

"I'm very thankful for you, and I'm thankful for your passion for your children," she said.

The policy will be in effect until Sept. 14, according to administrators.

The board will continue to reevaluate the policy as needed, said Clinton Bell, board member.

"I'm not opposed to people wearing masks," he said. "This is about people and us supporting each other."

A majority of those making comments didn't wear masks to the meeting.

In other news, the School Board approved covid-19 leave for certified and classified employees assigned to long-term positions.

The board voted 6-0 in support of the leave at the board's monthly meeting.

"We value our employees," said Jared Cleveland, superintendent. "I know the entire staff will be very appreciative."

The leave will be available if an employee is recommended to quarantine because of exposure to covid-19, an employee tests positive for the virus, an employee has symptoms of covid-19, an employee is caring for an individual who's recommended to quarantine because of exposure to the virus, an employee is caring for a person whose school or place of care is closed or if child care is unavailable because of covid-19, according to the policy.

"It largely mirrors the policy last year," Clay said.

Employees will be paid at their full daily rate for the 10 days of leave, according to the policy. Once an employee has exhausted the 10 days of covid-19 leave, the employee will be required to use sick, personal or vacation leave.

Time sheet employees will be entitled to leave in the amount of two times their weekly hours over the one-month period prior to the beginning of the covid-19 leave, according to the policy.

Substitute employees not assigned to a long-term assignment will be entitled to leave in the amount of two times their average days worked over the one month prior to the beginning of the employee's covid-19 leave as well, according to the policy. Time worked at the end of the last school year may be used to determine the average time worked for the beginning of the school year.

The policy still has to be voted on by district staff and will go into effect upon staff approval, Clay said.

The policy would expire on June 30, 2022, and any accrued covid-19 leave won't carry over to future years, according to the policy.

The leave will be funded through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, said Kelly Hayes, deputy superintendent.