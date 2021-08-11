GOLF

U.S. Amateur hampered by weather

The second day of the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship in Pennsylvania, where two Arkansas college golfers are competing, was marred by storms and play was suspended at 7 p.m. Central on Tuesday because of darkness.

Incoming University of Arkansas transfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, who shot a 1-over 71 on the opening day of stroke play Monday, was at 2 under through nine holes Tuesday while playing at the Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa. Fernandez de Oliveira is at 1 under through 27 holes. He is tied for 20th place in the tournament.

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Palmer McSpadden is at 8 over through 12 holes in the second round at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. McSpadden shot a 6-over 76 on Monday and through 30 holes in the first two rounds is at 14 over. The Fayetteville native is tied for 264th place.

Brad Reeves of Woolbridge, Calif., leads after shooting a second-round 70 and is at 5-under 135 overall.

Fernandez de Oliveira and McSpadden are scheduled to restart their rounds along with 154 other golfers at 6:30 a.m. Central today.

The field will be narrowed after after the completion of stroke play to 64 players for match play, which is scheduled to begin later today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services