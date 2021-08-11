Troopers: Menifee man killed in rear-end crash

A Menifee man was killed in a Conway County crash on Tuesday night, after a car struck the vehicle he was a passenger in, troopers said.

A 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was parked in the westbound lane of U.S. 64 and was occupied only by the passenger, Preston Criswell, 43, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A 2012 Ford Edge was driving west and struck the rear of the Crown Victoria, according to the report.

The impact caused the Crown Victoria to move counterclockwise and come to a final rest in the eastbound lane, troopers said.

The driver of the Edge, a 51-year-old Mabelvale man, was also injured as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 368 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.