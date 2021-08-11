Two-vehicle crash fatal to woman, 54

A 54-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Arkansas 87 in rural Independence County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Lisa G. Marine of Floral died when her 2018 Can-Am, which was traveling north about 1:40 p.m., ran into the back of a 2020 Nissan, the report said. The Nissan, which also had been heading north, had stopped to make a left turn onto Cedar Grove Road, the report said.

Cynthia Lee Grammer, 60, of Floral, the driver of the Nissan, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.