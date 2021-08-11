UA campus to hold prize drawings for vaccinated students

FAYETTEVILLE — Weekly prize drawings will be held beginning Sept. 1 for University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students vaccinated against covid-19, the university announced this morning.

Prizes to be given away throughout the fall include 45 scholarships valued at $500 each and 250 parking permit credits valued at $100 each.

Other prizes include concert voucher packages for the Walmart AMP venue in Rogers and a backpacking trip to the Grand Canyon.

State law prohibits the university from requiring vaccination, but it is "strongly encouraged," according to UA's website.

Students must enter to win and show proof of vaccination to claim prizes, with "at least" 15 prizes to be awarded weekly through the fall semester, according to UA. Students may enter regardless of when they were vaccinated.

Some other large public universities, including Louisiana State University, have already begun holding weekly drawings for students vaccinated against covid-19.