UNDER THE RADAR: Conway’s Kalayna King

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Conway’s Kalayna King.

Class: 2022

Position: Forward

Size: 5-9

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game

Interest: Lyon College

Coach Ashley Hutchcraft:

“Kalayna is a leader on and off the floor. She’s an every-day player, a great teammate and has a high basketball IQ. She is always one of the best rebounders on the floor with her size and grit. She is an asset to our team and would be to a college program.”