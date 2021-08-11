Virus, vaccines topics as Hutchinson gets Biden call

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke this week about the state's rising coronavirus case rates, the White House said Tuesday.

During a call one day earlier, the Democratic president "commended Governor Hutchinson on his efforts to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including through his Community Covid Conversations, and noted the increasing vaccinations in Arkansas," according to a readout released by the White House.

"Last month, the Administration announced COVID-19 Surge Response resources, including increased testing, treatment and vaccination support, and the Surge Response teams are working hand in hand with state officials to help get the virus under control," the readout stated.

Surge response teams have been dispatched to the hardest-hit states, including Arkansas.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the teams "are working hand in hand with the hardest-hit states," including Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri, and "focusing on everything from contact tracing, technical expertise and vaccine confidence."

Tuesday's readout reiterated that point, saying the teams were working with state officials "to help get the virus under control."

The White House portrayed the call as cordial.

"Governor Hutchinson thanked the President for his support and the two leaders committed to continue to work together to protect the health and well-being of all Arkansans," the White House said.

At his weekly news conference Tuesday, the Republican governor said Biden had initiated the call.

"There was not anything prearranged for that. He simply called me and he applauded our efforts here in Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

"We talked quite a bit about the Community Covid Conversations and our town hall meetings, and then he did offer assistance," Hutchinson said. "He wants to be supportive, just like he does with other states, and he knows the challenge that we face."

The two leaders discussed the federal surge response team's visit to Arkansas. Hutchinson said he told Biden he would be reviewing its report.

They also discussed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for the covid-19 vaccines, Hutchinson said.

The shots were made available after the FDA granted emergency use authorization.

A decision by the FDA on final is expected soon, Hutchinson said.

"The president indicated that the FDA has indicated that they hope, I believe it's within three weeks, to have the final approval decision made," he added.

The conversation, Hutchinson said, was "very congenial."

"I was grateful for his interest in Arkansas and that he recognized all the work that we're doing under very difficult circumstances," he added.

Hutchinson has been vocal about the need for vaccinations, traveling around Arkansas, at times, to deliver the message himself.

He has also expressed regret for signing a state law that prevents local governments and school districts from requiring people to wear masks.

Last week, administration officials repeatedly highlighted Hutchinson's efforts to combat covid-19 in Arkansas, which has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates and one of its highest per-capita active case counts.

Asked on Aug. 4 about efforts by some Republican governors to block potential covid-19-related restrictions, Psaki said, "Well, let me be also clear that, as the President said yesterday, the vast majority of leaders -- and as I've said too -- continue to step up and do the right thing. People like Gov. Hutchinson have been traveling their state, hearing from their communities, and answering questions about the vaccine."

Appearing in the White House briefing room room on Thursday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his department would be "constantly work with those states, with those leaders" where school districts are not allowed to mandate masks in their classrooms.

Alluding to Hutchinson's efforts to give school districts greater flexibility, Cardona said, "I applaud Gov. Hutchinson for what he's doing and I recognize that we have to be malleable to address the increase in spread and that requires partnership."

Later in the same briefing, Psaki said that "the majority of Republican governors also are doing exactly the right thing in their states," adding, "I mean, we talked about Asa Hutchinson earlier. There are a number of governors across the country who are either working with the federal government on resources we can provide, encouraging vaccination, encouraging masking."

Asked Friday to name "two or three Republican governors who are getting things right, in the view of the White House, right now, on covid," Psaki replied, "There are a number. We've talked about Asa Hutchinson, who's taken a number of steps. We've also talked about Governor [Larry] Hogan in Maryland; I talked about him earlier today. I've talked about the governor of Massachusetts [Charlie Baker]."

"The vast majority of governors, Republican governors, are doing exactly the right thing," she added.