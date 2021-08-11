FOOTBALL Alabama No. 1 in coaches poll

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes, while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati. At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997. The University of Arkansas received three votes in the poll.

CB Robinson to retire

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job. Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September. He left New Orleans in 2015 and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2017 season before returning to the Saints in 2018. He’d been getting first-team snaps, with the Saints trying to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move.

Former Auburn LB, 53, dies

Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight SEC championship teams in the 1980s, has died. He was 53. He died Monday from complications related to covid-19, his family said. Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogle-tree was part of Auburn’s title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles. Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked in sales, marketing and management with Georgia Power while also serving as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Ga. Ogletree officiated at the funeral last year of his Auburn coach, Pat Dye. “He was the kindest person you’d ever meet,” said Pedro Cherry, an Auburn teammate who worked with Ogletree at Southern Company. “He had a spirit about him that always made people feel good. You won’t meet anybody who didn’t love Craig Ogletree.”

HOCKEY

Hall of Fame goalie dies

Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974. Esposito is Chicago’s career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts, including 15 during his rookie season.

TENNIS

Medvedev, Andreescu advance

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain. Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury. On the women’s side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours. Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, was playing her first match since a first-round exit at Wimbledon in late June. Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a bout with covid-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

BASKETBALL

Iguodala back with Warriors

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP. Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000. After the Miami Heat declined his $15 million team option last week, Iguodala will reunite with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The 37-year-old Iguodala is a respected veteran who has meant so much to Golden State, with whom he won three titles between 2013 and 2019 before spending the past two seasons with Miami. Playing 413 regular-season games with 84 starts for the Warriors, he has averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes. He also has shined in 104 postseason games and has made the fourth-most playoff appearances in franchise history.

BASEBALL

Mattingly to rejoin Marlins

Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for covid-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday. The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs. James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence. Mattingly was voted National League Manager of the Year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.

FOOTBALL

Belichick: Hunter Henry day to day

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the most significant upgrades for the Patriots offense this offseason was at tight end with the additions of free agents Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

Their production on their previous teams — 121 catches and 10 touchdowns between them over the past two seasons for the Titans and Chargers — instantly conjured up comparisons to the “Boston TE Party” tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez that the Patriots had from 2010 to 2012.

But for the second time this summer Smith and Henry’s integration into New England’s system has been slowed by injury after Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) left the Patriots’ first practice of the week Sunday with a shoulder injury and subsequently sat out workouts on Monday and Tuesday. Henry’s absences come roughly two months after Smith sustained a leg injury during New England’s first minicamp practice in June.

Smith missed the remainder of those workouts but was healthy in time for the start of training camp.

Now, it’s Henry who is sidelined, though when asked Tuesday, Coach Bill Belichick’s level of concern was low about Henry potentially falling behind.

“Hunter has participated in everything he’s been able to do since he’s been here,” Belichick said. “He’s gained a lot of experience in the time that he’s been here. I would say he’s day-to-day.” Though Henry appears to have avoided a significant injury, it was just part of a busy weekend of transactions for the Patriots at tight end.

In addition to Henry’s injury, the Patriots also placed Dalton Keene on injured reserve Saturday and activated Devin Asiasi off the reserve/covid-19 list.