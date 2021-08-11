Witnesses testify in trial of Little Rock officer who fatally shot man

Opening statements were made Tuesday morning in the civil rights trial of a Little Rock police officer being sued in connection with the shooting death of a Little Rock man in 2016.

The trial is being presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who, in an unusual move necessitated by a pandemic-swollen court calendar, is presiding over two trials simultaneously. Marshall is also presiding over the federal bribery trial of former state senator Gilbert Baker, which is wrapping up this week.

On Oct. 25, 2016, shortly before 1 a.m., Roy Lee Richards Jr., 46, was shot to death by Officer Dennis Hutchins during an altercation with his uncle, Derrell Underwood, at Underwood’s 514 E. 8th St. home in Little Rock. Police reports said that Hutchins shot Richards twice with a Bushmaster .223 rifle after seeing Richards pull a rifle out of a vehicle. After the shooting, police discovered the rifle Richards had retrieved was an air rifle designed to shoot pellets or BBs.

According to the lawsuit, which accuses Hutchins of using excessive force and violating department policies, Hutchins shot Richards twice after he saw Richards point a rifle at Underwood.

In March 2017, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said his office had reviewed the shooting and found no evidence that Hutchins had violated the law and would not face criminal charges in the matter.

The following August, Richards’ sister, Vanessa Cole, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Hutchins used excessive force in the incident, lied to investigators about the circumstances of the killing, and violated a number of department regulations in his handling of the encounter.







The lawsuit says that Hutchins used his semi-automatic rifle without approval from a supervisor and failed to issue a verbal warning before opening fire. The lawsuit also says that when Richards was shot, the air rifle he was carrying was pointed at the ground, a direct contradiction of Hutchins’ claim.

In testimony Tuesday by Richard’s uncle and several of his uncle’s neighbors, details differed on how serious the fight was between Underwood and his nephew, how Richards was holding the gun, where Underwood was when the shooting occurred, but all agreed that the first sound heard from police were the five shots from Hutchins’ rifle that felled Richards.

On the stand and in recordings of 911 calls made August 25, 2016, the eight jurors heard from Underwood — who has since moved from the neighborhood — and from his neighbors at the time of the shooting; Savannah Gunnell, Bibi Mwamba, Michael Stotts and Charles James.

On the recordings, Underwood could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that Richards was intoxicated and he wanted him to leave.

“Now don’t hurt him, I just want him out of my yard and away from my house,” he told the 911 dispatcher.

Gunnell said told dispatchers that Richards was armed.

“I let them know that there was a gun,” she testified. “That I had just seen him pull a gun from his vehicle.”

Mwamba said she had gone to bed and her husband alerted her when he heard fighting coming from the front of their apartment, situated next door to Underwood.

She testified that although she didn’t see the two men fighting, she did see Richards take something from the back of his vehicle, although she didn’t know what it was. She said she pulled her husband inside the apartment a few moments before hearing the gunshots.

On cross examination, Betton observed that Mwamba’s testimony had indicated the situation escalated after Richards retrieved the object from his vehicle, but Mwamba disagreed.

“The escalation is a little bit before,” she said. “Just before they had been throwing chairs at each other.”

James, who lived directly across the street from Underwood at the time of the shooting, said he and his wife were in bed watching a movie when they heard the sound of fighting coming from the direction of their driveway, so he said he went downstairs to see what was going on.

“At that hour it was very unusual,” he said. “I saw an old school SUV, jeep type, four door vehicle parked in front and I saw a man yelling over the top of the car.”

James said the man, who he later found out was Richards, got into the SUV and appeared to be trying to leave when he ran over a small grill in the front yard, which made a crunching sound that brought Underwood back outside.

“Darrell got frustrated and he picked up and threw what looked to me like a plastic folding chair,” James said. “Darrell got him down on the ground and kind of straddled him and hit him in the head a couple of times.”

James’ testimony is scheduled to continue Wednesday.