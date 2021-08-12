$10M gift for Crystal Bridges intended to support family time

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has received a $10 million gift from a private foundation to support family activities and programs, the Bentonville museum said Wednesday in a news release.

In honor of the gift from the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation, the museum is naming its newly renovated lobby for the Wyoming nonprofit.

Wayne Garrison is a former chief executive officer and board chairman of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell.

"The generous gift from Wayne, Pam and [their daughter] Alexandra embraces Crystal Bridges' mission of welcoming all -- and especially welcoming families to have fun together," said Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress who founded and largely funded the museum.

"It's fitting that the lobby is named for this family who cares deeply about the positive role of the museum in our community," Walton said.

The museum said in the release that its family activities are centered around unique museum programs and interactive art installations that are popular with visitors of all ages.

"Family experiences are designed to explore art, spark imagination, and celebrate joy among interactive multigenerational families," the museum said.

Alexandra Garrison Neville said she and her parents "are thrilled thinking about the number of families that will benefit from these kinds of experiences, and we know that Crystal Bridges, which has been offering great family experiences for a decade, will continue to spark imagination and exploration through art in creative ways."

"We look forward to watching families have life-changing experiences at Crystal Bridges," Neville said.

The recently completed lobby renovation was designed by Safdie Architects, the firm headed by Moshe Safdie that designed Crystal Bridges' original structure.

The lobby was expanded and the open courtyard was enclosed under a glass dome. Also, the doors and glass windows of the museum store were removed to open up the space, and a new information wall features a map of the museum along with information screens and brochures.

In addition, new kiosks soon will be installed in the lobby to make it easier for visitors to check in and buy tickets for exhibitions and other events.

But even more ambitious plans are in the works.

Crystal Bridges said in April that it will undergo a major expansion to house its growing collection and provide more space for programs and events. The expansion will add nearly 100,000 square feet to the museum's 200,000 square feet.

Safdie Architects also will design the new space. Currently in the design development phase, construction is expected to start in early 2022 and be completed in 2024.

Crystal Bridges, which opened Nov. 11, 2011, has since had more than 5 million visitors.