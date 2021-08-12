Affidavit released after Fouke man charged in killing

TEXARKANA -- A Fouke man accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head in June had married her less than a year before.

Curtis Jay Carnley, 29, faces a murder charge in Miller County in the death of his wife, Trisha Carnley, June 20 at their home in the 1800 block of Miller County 10, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"A records search indicated a history of domestic abuse between Mr. and Mrs. Carnley at this address," the affidavit states.

Family members became concerned when they were unable to reach Trisha Carnley the night of June 20 and the morning of June 22, according to the affidavit. Family members told investigators with the Miller County sheriff's office that Curtis Carnley was "highly intoxicated" and never began cooking when they arrived at his home around 5:30 p.m. for a barbecue June 20.

A witness told investigators that when they left the Carnley's residence between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Curtis Carnley and Trisha Carnley were arguing, according to the affidavit. Trisha Carnley's daughter reported that she was supposed to meet her mother at the Carnley's house around 9 p.m. because her arm is in a cast and she needed help bathing her child.

The daughter told investigators she arrived with her child shortly before 9 p.m. June 20 but was unable to make contact with Trisha Carnley, according to the affidavit. The daughter said her mother's dog was in the house and is never left inside when her mother is not home.

The morning of June 21 deputies with the sheriff's office took a missing person's report concerning Trisha Carnley and made a stop at the residence on Miller County 10. The residence was "secure" and Trisha Carnley's car was there though Curtis Carnley's truck was not.

At about 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, deputies met with family members of Trisha Carnley at her residence and forced entry. They found Trisha Carnley dead on the bedroom floor.

Curtis Carnley and Trisha Carnley married in October 2020.

Crime scene investigators found Trisha Carnley face down in a pool of blood with a Ruger .380 pistol lying on the floor near her stomach.

"The pistol is consistent with the brand and caliber Mr. Carnley reportedly carried as his personal weapon," the affidavit states. A single spent shell casing was recovered.

Investigators observed a gunshot wound to the back of Trisha Carnley's head near the right ear.

The home security alarm showed it was set at 8:49 p.m. June 20, which is about 30 minutes after Trisha Carnley spoke with her daughter on the phone about helping bathe her grandchild, according to the affidavit.

Carnley is scheduled to appear for arraignment next month before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey for arraignment. If convicted, he faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.