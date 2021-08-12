Alpha-Gal Syndrome results in limits, setbacks

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to red meat and mammalian products, is often caused by a bite from a Lone Star tick.

Those living with Alpha-gal often have been misdiagnosed, administered medication that can invoke anaphylactic shock, and unable to eat at many restaurants due to cross-contamination and improper food labeling.

Jill Buske, a community member who was diagnosed with Alpha-gal in 2015, said she was initially misdiagnosed when trying to learn why she was constantly sick. Buske said doctors told her that her issues were caused by her gallbladder, which later proved to be untrue. Buske said two to three months into experiencing severe stomach swelling and anaphylaxis, coupled with various other symptoms, she read an article about Alpha-gal, with many of the symptoms described matching her own. Buske said her doctor had never heard of Alpha-gal when she approached her about her suspicions.

"She had never heard of it," Buske said. "She had kind of laughed at me and thought, 'Quit reading things online' but I said, 'I'm pretty serious that I want you to test me for it; figure out how to do it.' She ended up sending it to the Mayo Clinic, and that's how I found out."

Buske's son, who has also been diagnosed with Alpha-gal, had symptoms that were completely different from hers, with his allergic reactions mimicking a heart attack. Buske said she, again, had to specifically request an Alpha-gal test be administered on her son after he too was initially misdiagnosed. Buske said one of the biggest issues with Alpha-gal is it's still a mystery to too many people.

"Doctors don't really know how to treat this," Buske said. "They just tell you, 'Don't eat this, don't do that.' They even told me to sell my cattle, and I wouldn't do that. It's very unknown, and when people are first diagnosed with it, I know there is definitely a despair that comes with it."

Monica Ortiz, a community member who was diagnosed with Alpha-gal three years ago, said she believes she has had the allergy since 2011 but was misdiagnosed for years. Ortiz said doctors originally tried to blame her allergic reactions on depression, anxiety, arthritis and issues with her heart.

"It made me feel crazy," Ortiz said. "I knew that something was wrong with me, that something wasn't right, but I almost started to feel like a hypochondriac. People treated me like that too, but I knew that something wasn't right."

Ortiz said, after her diagnosis, she felt that she didn't get much assistance from her doctor and that she felt lost.

"I did not have much guidance from doctors," Ortiz said. "In fact, I went back to my doctor to try to get guidance on vitamins, because you can't take certain vitamins because of gelatin. It's overwhelming, but when I went back to the doctors, they basically told me they can't help me any further."

Ortiz struggled to learn what products and foods were safe, with unsafe foods being somewhat of a mystery. Those with Alpha-gal have had to learn on their own they cannot have foods and medications that initially seem safe as they don't appear to be inherently mammal, such as foods with gelatin, like marshmallows, Jell-O and gel-capped pills. Many individuals diagnosed with Alpha-gal cannot consume carrageenan, processed sugar, meats with casing, or use numerous cosmetic products and shower products due to mammal additives. In addition to reactions from consumption and use, both Ortiz and Buske suffer from fume reactions, being around mammalian meats being cooked.

"People don't understand, and they think that you're silly," Ortiz said. "When they think you're silly and they're going to go ahead and test their limits with you, like, 'We're going to go ahead and cook this cheeseburger with her food anyway; she'll be fine.' Really just cross-contamination and having a reaction, that's my biggest fear."

Ortiz said one of her worries is being in a situation where she cannot advocate for herself, such as being unconscious in an ambulance, and medicine will be administered to her that could send her into anaphylactic shock. Ortiz has since advocated for the promotion of paramedic education on Alpha-gal syndrome.

Beth Carrison, founder of Tick-Borne Conditions United and member of the Federal Advisory Committee for Tickborne Illness Awareness, said when she moved to Maine, Alpha-gal tests didn't exist there. Carrison, who also has Alpha-gal, and was initially misdiagnosed, said doctors in her area have never heard of the allergy, putting her at risk during medical procedures. Carrison noted that while she was unconscious in the hospital, doctors continued giving her medicine that she was allergic to due to their lack of knowledge of the allergy, although she provided the staff with Alpha-gal information packets.

Carrison, alongside Ortiz and Buske, said she believes there is a steep increase in those who have Alpha-gal and many have yet to be diagnosed living with the allergy. Carrison said there is not adequate knowledge of the life-threatening allergy in general.

"In three minutes, I could be dead," Carrison said. "At a table at a restaurant, I very, very calmly pull out my Epipen and my card with my emergency information, and I put it on the table, and I say, 'if you are not sure and this doesn't bode well with me, please familiarize yourself with this, and here's my emergency contact, and usually the manager comes out," Carrison said, laughing. "But I really seriously could die if you don't take this seriously."

Carrison said she's had more than one experience with lack of knowledge, multiple times by medical professionals, risking her life while living with the allergy.

"I don't think they have adequate knowledge in understanding what they need to do," Carrison said.

Many individuals living with Alpha-gal are currently advocating for mammalian meat to be labeled on menus, for cross-contamination to be taken more seriously, and for medical professionals to familiarize themselves with the life-threatening allergy.