Arkansans alter plan, then vote against it

WASHINGTON -- Before voting against a $3.5 trillion budget plan Wednesday, the two Arkansas Republicans serving in the U.S. Senate successfully amended the measure to restrict funding on two hot-button issues.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock successfully added a provision which seeks to limit or prevent federal funding for "the teaching of critical race theory in prekindergarten programs and elementary and secondary schools."

Critical race theory argues that race is a social construct. It maintains that racism is, and always has been, systemic in American society and that the nation's institutions, including its courts, help to perpetuate racial inequality.

During a minute-long speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Cotton called critical race theory "an un-American ideology."

"They want to teach our children that America is not a good nation, a racist nation. Those teachings are wrong and our tax dollars should not support them. My amendment will ensure that federal funds aren't used to indoctrinate kids as young as pre-k to hate America," he said.

The amendment passed 50-49. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to support the measure, but his vote was pivotal in the evenly-divided body. (U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was absent for both votes.)

Manchin, who represents a major coal-mining state, also backed an amendment by U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers that would help certain fossil fuel consumers.

Boozman said his language would help "ensure rural electric cooperatives remain eligible for USDA financing of construction, maintenance or improvement of fossil fuel burning plants."

"In order to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the Department of Agriculture has proposed the retirement of fossil fuel burning power plants in rural America," Boozman said in a floor speech. "This amendment would protect rural America and make sure that they have reliable and affordable energy."

The amendment passed 53-46, with three other Democrats also favoring it: Jon Tester of Montana and U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray criticized both amendments, which were included in the package now awaiting House action.

Cotton "continues to divide the country and Arkansas along racial lines," Gray said.

"If they're going to amend the budget, it should be something that helps Arkansas," he said. "That's the problem. They've quit worrying about Arkansas and [care] more about the polls and the special interests."

Boozman's amendment will have little effect on the Natural State, Gray predicted.

Entergy, the state's largest power provider, already plans to phase out two coal fired plants and a natural gas plant, and the company says it is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. issued a statement Wednesday evening that it "appreciates the understanding that the reliability of the nation's power grid is critical as more and more baseload plants are shuttered. We are for a mix of generation sources, including renewables while ensuring adequate dispatchable resources are available to meet the needs of our members."

Senate Republicans were united in opposing the huge spending package, which passed in the predawn hours.

But they highlighted the changes they had successfully sought.

In a written statement, Boozman thanked his colleagues for "taking a stand for rural America," arguing that the "push to ban fossil fuels is yet another Biden administration policy directive that punishes rural Americans."

In a written statement, Cotton said, "Our future depends on raising a generation of kids who love America and love each other as fellow citizens, no matter their race."