August 13, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas sees most covid-19 hospitalizations since start of pandemic

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care in Arkansas all rose to new highs Wednesday as the state's count of cases jumped by 2,940.

The number in hospitals rose by 11, to 1,446, while the number on ventilators rose by two, to 296.

After dipping Tuesday, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care rose by five, to 512, topping the previous record of 509 reached on Monday.

After setting records for the previous three days, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by 50 on Thursday, but the state's count of cases rose by 2,318.

Jury finds Gilbert Baker innocent of one charge, deadlocks on others

After three and a half days of deliberation, a jury of eight women and four men on Thursday found former Republican state Senator Gilbert Baker innocent on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery involving a former circuit court judge.

Baker, 64, of Conway, also was charged with one count of bribery and seven counts of honest services wire fraud, but jurors deadlocked on those counts. It is unknown whether the government will retry Baker on those counts.

Some school districts vote to require masks

After an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates, some school districts have voted to require masks on campus. We have a list of districts that are or are not requiring masks.

Most university students around the state have been directed to wear face coverings in classrooms and indoor shared spaces.

Charles Robinson named as interim chancellor of UA

Charles Robinson, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's top academic and student affairs administrator, has been named interim chancellor for the campus with a national search to fill the position to begin later this year.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Monday that both internal and external candidates will be considered to replace former top campus administrator Joe Steinmetz, who resigned in June.

Robinson steps into the role of interim chancellor on Aug. 16, according to a news release from the university system.

Crystal Bridges given $10 million to support family programs

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has received a $10 million gift from a private foundation to support family activities and programs, the Bentonville museum said Wednesday in a news release.

In honor of the gift from the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation, the museum is naming its newly renovated lobby for the Wyoming nonprofit. Wayne Garrison is a former chief executive officer and board chairman of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell.

"The generous gift from Wayne, Pam and [their daughter] Alexandra embraces Crystal Bridges' mission of welcoming all -- and especially welcoming families to have fun together," said Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress who founded and largely funded the museum.