LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Avett Brothers, Ice Cube set concerts at El Dorado venues

The Avett Brothers, along with opening act Robert Earl Keen, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MAD Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St., El Dorado.

General admission lawn seating tickets are $75, pit (standing room) tickets are $105 and reserved seats are $85 and $95. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

◼️ Ice Cube will perform Oct. 2 as a replacement for the canceled show by Snoop Dog at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and advance tickets, $55 for general admission, $85 for pit and $150 for premium, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

Actor and rapper Ice Cube steps in to to feel the spot left after Snoop Dogg canceled his appearance at El Dorado’s First Financial Music Hall on Oct. 2. (Bob Mahoney/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LITTLE ROCK/NLR

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, along with opening act Lucinda Williams, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, in a concert that has been rescheduled twice. Tickets, $45 for lawn seating and $125 for reserved seating, are available through Ticketmaster.

Isbell announced Monday that he will require those attending his concerts to wear masks and have proof of vaccinations or a negative covid test.

◼️ Rob Moore of Mojo Depot will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock. (501) 904-1127.

◼️ Skull Family will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Townsend will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Frank Foster, along with opening act Wyatt Putnam, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock; tickets are $25, standing room only. Kinch, along with opening act Hayefield, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $12 general admission or $16 for limited reserved seating. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and A Rowdy Faith will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Paul Tull will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $15 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Standing room only tickets are $10 in advance, $10 at the door if any remain. The Iceman Special, along with opening act Turtle Rush, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for table seating are $10 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Standing room only tickets are $10 in advance; $10 at the door if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cheba Hut, 10825 Kanis Road, Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 420-1420; chebahut.com.

◼️ Arkansas River Bottom Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Brian Mullen will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the WXYZ bar in the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Mismanage will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Hickoids, Trusty and The P-47s will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday for a memorial to the late Michael "Bircho" Birch (who died in 2020) at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Trusty was Bircho's hardcore band and he later played in The P-47s. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

ARKADELPHIA

Pleasantly Blue will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Ravine, 1205 N. 10th St., Arkadelphia. (870) 210-5150.

BENTONVILLE

One Penny Shy and The Irie Lions will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St., Bentonville. Admission is free. (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org.

CABOT

Big Shane Thornton will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot. (501) 982-0091.

CADDO VALLEY

Alan Hunt will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. Admission is free. (870) 245-2320.

CAMDEN

Area Night will perform at 5 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Mister Lucky will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Dawson Hollow will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Smokey Emerson will perform at 6 p.m. today; Jack Fancy will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Presley Drake will perform at 6 p.m. Monday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

◼️ Brass Tacks will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.

◼️ Funkin Gonuts will perform at 9 p.m. today and Fox Royale will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

FAYETTEVILLE

"Divas on Fire," a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $7. (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Kansas will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $40 to $105. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ The Dusty Rose Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Sensory 2 will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and the Stardust Big Band will perform from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Jocko will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; The John Calvin Brewer Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday; and Highway 124 will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com. (The Big Chill website teases a new venue called Glo Nightclub, saying it's coming soon.)

◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.

◼️ The Shari Bales Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway St., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 538-0399.

◼️ Grady Nichols will perform a Smooth Jazz Concert at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave.. Tickets are $35 in advance, available at lupus-arkansas.com; or $40 at the door. (501) 525-9380. The event is a fundraiser for the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.

◼️ "Big City Takedown," round one of a "Battle of the Blues," will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ RED, along with opening act Smile Empty Soul, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). Season passes and one-day tickets are available. (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

◼️ Amie, Jonathan and Adam will perform in an acoustic jam at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bad Habit will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNT IDA

Mother Girth will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be collected. (870) 867-2723.

ROGERS

Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Cat Power will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets range from $110.50 to $305. (479) 443-5600; info@amptickets.com.

MEMPHIS

For those who prefer their concerts indoors (and out of state), there's this one: James Taylor & His All-Star Band, plus opening act Jackson Browne, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the FedEXForum, 191 Beale St., Memphis. Tickets range from $59.50 to $119, available through Ticketmaster.