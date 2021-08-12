LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Avett Brothers, Ice Cube set concerts at El Dorado venues

The Avett Brothers, along with opening act Robert Earl Keen, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MAD Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St., El Dorado.
General admission lawn seating tickets are $75, pit (standing room) tickets are $105 and reserved seats are $85 and $95. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.
◼️ Ice Cube will perform Oct. 2 as a replacement for the canceled show by Snoop Dog at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and advance tickets, $55 for general admission, $85 for pit and $150 for premium, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.
LITTLE ROCK/NLR
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, along with opening act Lucinda Williams, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, in a concert that has been rescheduled twice. Tickets, $45 for lawn seating and $125 for reserved seating, are available through Ticketmaster.
Isbell announced Monday that he will require those attending his concerts to wear masks and have proof of vaccinations or a negative covid test.
◼️ Rob Moore of Mojo Depot will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock. (501) 904-1127.
◼️ Skull Family will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10. (501) 835-5510.
◼️ Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.
◼️ Trey Johnson will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Townsend will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.
◼️ Frank Foster, along with opening act Wyatt Putnam, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock; tickets are $25, standing room only. Kinch, along with opening act Hayefield, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $12 general admission or $16 for limited reserved seating. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.
◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and A Rowdy Faith will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.
◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Paul Tull will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.
◼️ The Big Dam Horns will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $15 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Standing room only tickets are $10 in advance, $10 at the door if any remain. The Iceman Special, along with opening act Turtle Rush, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for table seating are $10 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Standing room only tickets are $10 in advance; $10 at the door if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.
◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cheba Hut, 10825 Kanis Road, Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 420-1420; chebahut.com.
◼️ Arkansas River Bottom Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. (501) 945-9042.
◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Brian Mullen will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the WXYZ bar in the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.
◼️ Mismanage will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Hickoids, Trusty and The P-47s will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday for a memorial to the late Michael "Bircho" Birch (who died in 2020) at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Trusty was Bircho's hardcore band and he later played in The P-47s. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.
ARKADELPHIA
Pleasantly Blue will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Ravine, 1205 N. 10th St., Arkadelphia. (870) 210-5150.
BENTONVILLE
One Penny Shy and The Irie Lions will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St., Bentonville. Admission is free. (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org.
CABOT
Big Shane Thornton will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot. (501) 982-0091.
CADDO VALLEY
Alan Hunt will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. Admission is free. (870) 245-2320.
CAMDEN
Area Night will perform at 5 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.
CONWAY
Mister Lucky will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Dawson Hollow will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.
◼️ Smokey Emerson will perform at 6 p.m. today; Jack Fancy will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Presley Drake will perform at 6 p.m. Monday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.
◼️ Brass Tacks will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.
◼️ Funkin Gonuts will perform at 9 p.m. today and Fox Royale will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.
FAYETTEVILLE
"Divas on Fire," a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $7. (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.
HOT SPRINGS
Kansas will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $40 to $105. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.
◼️ The Dusty Rose Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.
◼️ Sensory 2 will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and the Stardust Big Band will perform from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.
◼️ Jocko will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; The John Calvin Brewer Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday; and Highway 124 will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com. (The Big Chill website teases a new venue called Glo Nightclub, saying it's coming soon.)
◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.
◼️ The Shari Bales Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway St., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 538-0399.
◼️ Grady Nichols will perform a Smooth Jazz Concert at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave.. Tickets are $35 in advance, available at lupus-arkansas.com; or $40 at the door. (501) 525-9380. The event is a fundraiser for the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.
◼️ "Big City Takedown," round one of a "Battle of the Blues," will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.
◼️ RED, along with opening act Smile Empty Soul, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). Season passes and one-day tickets are available. (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.
◼️ Amie, Jonathan and Adam will perform in an acoustic jam at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
Bad Habit will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.
MOUNT IDA
Mother Girth will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be collected. (870) 867-2723.
ROGERS
Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Cat Power will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets range from $110.50 to $305. (479) 443-5600; info@amptickets.com.
MEMPHIS
For those who prefer their concerts indoors (and out of state), there's this one: James Taylor & His All-Star Band, plus opening act Jackson Browne, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the FedEXForum, 191 Beale St., Memphis. Tickets range from $59.50 to $119, available through Ticketmaster.