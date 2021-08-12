Benefits With Friends: Pop-up pastries promote future chefs

Vince Pianalto, Brightwater chef instructor and serial restaurateur, will take the idea of a school bake sale benefit to a higher degree when he revives his Fayetteville bakery La Maison des Tartes as a pop-up to raise scholarship money for Northwest Arkansas Community College students. The two-day fundraiser is set for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville.

The pop-up menu is set to include tarts with sweet fillings such as chocolate caramel with sea salt; coconut honey; fresh fruit; lemon curd; apple; and fruit and nut. Among the savory tart options will be ham and cheddar; spinach chevre; roasted vegetables; and potato leek.

Brioches and croissants will also be on the carte du jour: chocolate, orange cream, ham and cheddar, mushroom, chard and chevre, and cinnamon roll brioches, along with plain, pain au chocolate, ham and cheddar with bechamel, almond and kouign amann croissants.

Pianalto says the idea to reprise the patisserie formerly in Fayetteville as a pop-up came about from a conversation with a colleague. "It's a great opportunity to see some old friends we haven't been able to see and to do what we love and do it for the benefit of the school."

Pianalto adds that the fundraiser is a way to welcome students back to campus as classes begin Aug. 23. He says classes are planned to be "full steam ahead, full capacity -- with caution and protocols. We want to get students back in front of ovens and stoves" doing what they love.

According to Brightwater's website, the center "was conceived to be more than a typical culinary school. As an academic department of NorthWest Arkansas Community College, Brightwater offers uniquely holistic programming with academic and career training in the areas of culinary nutrition, artisanal food, beverage management and food entrepreneurship."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

