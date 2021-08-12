The best Central Arkansas restaurant patios, as determined by readers

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked readers to nominate and vote on their favorite restaurant patios in Central Arkansas. After five rounds of voting and over 4,500 votes, Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack in downtown Little Rock emerged as the winner of the Ultimate Central Arkansas Patio Bracket, and Cypress Social in North Little Rock took second place.

If you’re looking to enjoy a summer evening outside or are wary of indoor dining, check out the list of restaurants and patios submitted by readers. You can find the patios closest to you by zooming in on and moving the map below.

42 Bar and Table, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, In the Clinton Presidential Center, 501-537-0042

Agasi 7: Rooftop Bar + Kitchen, 322 Rock St., Little Rock, 501-244-0044. Note: Agasi 7 is not currently open, but is scheduled to reopen Labor Day Weekend.

An Enchanting Evening — Wine Tasting Yurt, 29300 Highway 300, Roland, 501-330-2182

River Bottom Winery, ​13810 Combee Lane, Roland, 501-868-8860

At The Corner, 201 E. Markham St., Little Rock, 501-400-8458

Blue Heaven, 15228 I-30, Benton, 501-316-4008

Boulevard Bread Company, 1920 N. Grant St., Little Rock, 501-663-5951

Brave New Restaurant, 2300 Cottondale Lane, Little Rock, 501-663-2677

Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe, 614 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 501-904-2133

Bubba Brew's Sports Pub and Grill, 1252 Airport Road, Hot Springs, 501-547-3186

Buffalo Grill, 1611 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, 501-296-9535

Capers Restaurant, 14502 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-868-7600

Casa Manana, 6820 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-280-9888

Cheers in the Heights, 2010 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock, 501-663-5937

Ciao Baci, 605 N. Beechwood St., Little Rock, 501-603-0238

Crush Wine Bar, 318 N. Main St., North Little Rock, 501-374-9463

RUNNER-UP: Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock, 501-916-2670

Diamond Bear Brewing Company, 600 N. Broadway St., North Little Rock, 501-708-2739

Doe’s Eat Place, 1023 W. Markham St., Little Rock, 501-376-1195

Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. 3rd St., Little Rock, 501-244-0542

El Porton, 5507 Ranch Dr., Little Rock, 501-868-7333

Fisherman’s Wharf, 5101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-525-7437

Flyway Brewing, 314 Maple St., North Little Rock, 501-812-3192

Fraternal Order of Eagles — Little Rock — 60, 6200 Aerie St. Little Rock,, 501-562-0876

Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs, 501-781-3405

HONORABLE MENTION: The Grumpy Rabbit, 105 W. Front St., Lonoke﻿, 501-438-8005. The Grumpy Rabbit received over 100 nominations before the bracket began — go check out their patio and see what the buzz is about!

Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-747-2230

Khalil’s Pub & Grill, 110 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, 501-224-0224

La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-251-8261

Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-663-4666

Midnight Oil Coffee House, 801 E. Race Ave., Searcy, 501-268-9014

Milford Track, 10809 Executive Center Dr., Plaza 2, Little Rock, 501-223-2257

Mike’s Place, 808 Front St., Conway, 501-269-6453

The Pantry Crest, 722 N. Palm St., Little Rock, 501-725-4945

The Patio Cafe, 1156 Front St., Conway, 501-358-3556

Petit and Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, 501-319-7675

The Pizza Cafe, 1517 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, 501-664-6133

HONORABLE MENTION: Point Remove Brewery, 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton, 501-477-4080. It’s not quite Central Arkansas, but with eight nominations and a gorgeous patio, we wanted to include it anyway for those in the neighborhood or willing to journey a little farther for a beer and a nice breeze.

The Rail Yard, 1212 E. 6th St., Suite 1, Little Rock, 501-372-9273

Red Door Restaurant, 3701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-666-8482

Rolando’s, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-318-6054

Scallions, 5110 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-666-6468

Soul Fish Cafe, 306 Main St., Little Rock, 501-396-9175

WINNER: Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, 501-372-7707

The Pizzeria, 4910 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-551-1388

The Rooftop Bar — The Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-625-3850

The Root Cafe, 1500 S. Main St., Little Rock, 501-414-0423

U.S. Pizza Company — Hillcrest, 2710 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-663-2198

U.S. Pizza Company — Chenal, 12 Rahling Circle, Little Rock, 501-830-6190

U.S. Pizza Company — Maumelle, 109 Commons Dr., Maumelle, 501-851-0880

U.S. Pizza Company — Sherwood, 8403 Highway 107, Building A, Sherwood, 501-992-1512

U.S. Pizza Company — Bryant, 3600 Highway 5, Bryant, 501-943-3333

U.S. Pizza — McCain, 4001 McCain Park, North Little Rock, 501-753-2900

YaYa's Euro Bistro, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 501-821-1144

— Compiled by Haley Fuller