The best Central Arkansas restaurant patios, as determined by readers

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked readers to nominate and vote on their favorite restaurant patios in Central Arkansas. After five rounds of voting and over 4,500 votes, Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack in downtown Little Rock emerged as the winner of the Ultimate Central Arkansas Patio Bracket, and Cypress Social in North Little Rock took second place.
If you’re looking to enjoy a summer evening outside or are wary of indoor dining, check out the list of restaurants and patios submitted by readers. You can find the patios closest to you by zooming in on and moving the map below.
42 Bar and Table, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, In the Clinton Presidential Center, 501-537-0042
Agasi 7: Rooftop Bar + Kitchen, 322 Rock St., Little Rock, 501-244-0044. Note: Agasi 7 is not currently open, but is scheduled to reopen Labor Day Weekend.
An Enchanting Evening — Wine Tasting Yurt, 29300 Highway 300, Roland, 501-330-2182
River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, 501-868-8860
At The Corner, 201 E. Markham St., Little Rock, 501-400-8458
Blue Heaven, 15228 I-30, Benton, 501-316-4008
Boulevard Bread Company, 1920 N. Grant St., Little Rock, 501-663-5951
Brave New Restaurant, 2300 Cottondale Lane, Little Rock, 501-663-2677
Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe, 614 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 501-904-2133
Bubba Brew's Sports Pub and Grill, 1252 Airport Road, Hot Springs, 501-547-3186
Buffalo Grill, 1611 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, 501-296-9535
Capers Restaurant, 14502 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-868-7600
Casa Manana, 6820 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-280-9888
Cheers in the Heights, 2010 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock, 501-663-5937
Ciao Baci, 605 N. Beechwood St., Little Rock, 501-603-0238
Crush Wine Bar, 318 N. Main St., North Little Rock, 501-374-9463
RUNNER-UP: Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock, 501-916-2670
Diamond Bear Brewing Company, 600 N. Broadway St., North Little Rock, 501-708-2739
Doe’s Eat Place, 1023 W. Markham St., Little Rock, 501-376-1195
Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. 3rd St., Little Rock, 501-244-0542
El Porton, 5507 Ranch Dr., Little Rock, 501-868-7333
Fisherman’s Wharf, 5101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-525-7437
Flyway Brewing, 314 Maple St., North Little Rock, 501-812-3192
Fraternal Order of Eagles — Little Rock — 60, 6200 Aerie St. Little Rock,, 501-562-0876
Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs, 501-781-3405
HONORABLE MENTION: The Grumpy Rabbit, 105 W. Front St., Lonoke, 501-438-8005. The Grumpy Rabbit received over 100 nominations before the bracket began — go check out their patio and see what the buzz is about!
Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-747-2230
Khalil’s Pub & Grill, 110 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, 501-224-0224
La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-251-8261
Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-663-4666
Midnight Oil Coffee House, 801 E. Race Ave., Searcy, 501-268-9014
Milford Track, 10809 Executive Center Dr., Plaza 2, Little Rock, 501-223-2257
Mike’s Place, 808 Front St., Conway, 501-269-6453
The Pantry Crest, 722 N. Palm St., Little Rock, 501-725-4945
The Patio Cafe, 1156 Front St., Conway, 501-358-3556
Petit and Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, 501-319-7675
The Pizza Cafe, 1517 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, 501-664-6133
HONORABLE MENTION: Point Remove Brewery, 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton, 501-477-4080. It’s not quite Central Arkansas, but with eight nominations and a gorgeous patio, we wanted to include it anyway for those in the neighborhood or willing to journey a little farther for a beer and a nice breeze.
The Rail Yard, 1212 E. 6th St., Suite 1, Little Rock, 501-372-9273
Red Door Restaurant, 3701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-666-8482
Rolando’s, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-318-6054
Scallions, 5110 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-666-6468
Soul Fish Cafe, 306 Main St., Little Rock, 501-396-9175
WINNER: Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, 501-372-7707
The Pizzeria, 4910 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-551-1388
The Rooftop Bar — The Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 501-625-3850
The Root Cafe, 1500 S. Main St., Little Rock, 501-414-0423
U.S. Pizza Company — Hillcrest, 2710 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 501-663-2198
U.S. Pizza Company — Chenal, 12 Rahling Circle, Little Rock, 501-830-6190
U.S. Pizza Company — Maumelle, 109 Commons Dr., Maumelle, 501-851-0880
U.S. Pizza Company — Sherwood, 8403 Highway 107, Building A, Sherwood, 501-992-1512
U.S. Pizza Company — Bryant, 3600 Highway 5, Bryant, 501-943-3333
U.S. Pizza — McCain, 4001 McCain Park, North Little Rock, 501-753-2900
YaYa's Euro Bistro, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 501-821-1144
— Compiled by Haley Fuller