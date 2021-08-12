Brewers' Burnes fans 10 in a row to tie MLB record

CHICAGO -- Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying the major-league record while leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night.

A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.

All 10 of Burnes' strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.

Burnes said he didn't know he was nearing the record. The 6-3 righty did know he was in control.

"I had no clue," Burnes said. "I just felt I was on it.

"It takes a lot of swings and misses by the hitters. We tried to stay in positive counts and work ahead. It's fun to pitch a game like that."

Burnes, 26, tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 in a row against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row on June 25.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine in a row. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago's second hit.

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth consecutive decision.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 0 Adam Wainwright tossed a two-hit shutout for St. Louis in a victory over Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches for his 11th shutout and first since 2016. He struck out seven.

DODGERS 8, PHILLIES 2 Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run on the 13th pitch of an at-bat, connected later for another two-run drive and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia. The Phillies' All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning after he took two foul tips to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the inning.

METS 8, NATIONALS 7 Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and New York overcame two three-run deficits to beat Washington in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before.

BRAVES 8, REDS 6 (11) Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run home run off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting Atlanta to a victory over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 0 Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami's three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, and Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven innings as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2 Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand Baltimore its seventh consecutive loss. Cabrera's shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring.

BLUE JAYS 10, ANGELS 2 Teoscar Hernandez belted a grand slam and George Stringer homered twice as Toronto defeated Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 3 Jed Lowrie hit a three-run home run and Elvis Andrus had a home run in the eighth inning in Oakland's victory over Cleveland.

YANKEES 5, ROYALS 2 Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York's three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City for their 12th consecutive series victory over the Royals.

RED SOX 20, RAYS 8 Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBI and Boston routed Tampa Bay. The Red Sox moved within four games of the AL East-leading Rays with their highest-scoring game since 2015.

TWINS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Rookie Bailey Ober shut out Chicago into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and last-place Minnesota took another series from a playoff contender. Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at AL West-leading Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 1 Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 8, Washington 7

Completion of susp. game; 2nd game ppd.

Miami 7, San Diego 0

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6 (11)

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

LA Dodgers 8, Philadelpha 2

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

NY Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, LA Angels 2

Texas at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 5, Colorado 1

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) and Tyler Wade, right, celebrate their team's 5-2 win at the end of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

New York Mets' J.D. Davis celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning in the completion of a suspended baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)