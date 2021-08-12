Community briefs

Church sets covid-shot, school events

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic as well as a back-to-school bash and free pantry from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend.

CLINIC

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will present the clinic. Appointments aren't necessary for the vaccine or wellness checks, according to the AMHC website.

For those wanting the covid-19 vaccine Sunday, the Pfizer shot will be available for those 12 and older. The second dose will be given Sept. 5.

The clinic will also include free health screenings for blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol. Colorectal testing kits will also be available.

Appointments for the vaccine are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, people may call (501) 912-7402 or visit https://form.jotform.com/bluecares/Micasaclinic.

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Lakeside church will also host a back-to-school bash and free pantry from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page. The public is invited to come out for free school supplies, food, games and informational booths.

Alzheimer's support meeting nears

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom, according to a news release.

The topic will be Arts and Crafts. People are invited to join Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency and Nicole Bates, director of education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09 with Meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and Passcode: 6300. Dial by Phone to 1 346 248 7799. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309.

U.S. employees, retirees plan to meet

The Pine Bluff Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building.

Participants will discuss the upcoming state meeting at Conway and local programs for the future. The local president is Waymond Meins, according to a news release.

Info available on selling to government

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host office hours with Liz Russell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) for people wanting to learn about procedures for selling to the government.

Russell will be available on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will also host workshops, according to a news release.

A Selling to the State of Arkansas workshop will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell at erussell@uada.edu.

Governors School participants named

Arkansas Governor's School announced the names of 366 students who completed the program during summer 2021 at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. AGS serves selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school, according to a news release.

Attendees from Southeast Arkansas

• DeWITT HIGH SCHOOL --- Mary-Claire Grantham, Ethan Holzhauer, Breana Watkins;

• DREW CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL --- Ja'Tiyah Johnson;

• DUMAS HIGH SCHOOL --- Jayla Newburn;

• MONTICELLO HIGH SCHOOL --- Jaci Gibson;

• SHERIDAN HIGH SCHOOL --- Katelyn Hancock, Noah Householder, Kailey Thurman;

• STAR CITY HIGH SCHOOL --- Kiersten Tallent;

• WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL --- JaKiya Farris, J.D. McClain;

• WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL --- Bhumi Patel, Leah Randle, Kaci Zornek.