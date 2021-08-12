Marriage Licenses

Thomas Burrow, 43, and Daniel Barnhart, 35, both of Little Rock.

Ricardo Tyler, 49, and Fatima Villarreal, 41, both of Little Rock.

Catherine Mays, 40, and Kenneth Ferguson, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Jonathan Grant, 39, and Ashley Greene, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Thomas Simmons, 23, of Hot Springs, and Anna-Grace Shields, 23, of Little Rock.

Lacacia Lee, 29, and Ocie Mayo, 20, both of Little Rock.

Richard Turner, 65, and Angelina Harris, 48, both of Flint, Mich.

Seth Tebbetts, 23, and Sharon-Rose Williams, 21, both of Normandy, Tenn.

Divorces

FILED

21-2593 Timothy Boehm v. Sunny Cypert.

21-2600 Brandon Gonzales v. Kelly Gonzales.

21-2601 Karena McElhaney v. Joshua McElhaney.

21-2607 Amanda Coen v. Bradlee Coen.

GRANTED

21-322 Larrissa Thompson v. Kendrick Thompson.

21-558 Natalie Bean v. Dennis Bean.

21-636 Karen Straessle v. Daniel Straessle.

21-794 George Smith v. Mary Smith.

21-1506 Kagan Ness v. Austin Ness.

21-1620 Floyd Smith v. Kimberly Smith.

21-2010 Stanley McElroy v. Roy Chandra.