District raises bonus for shots from $200 to $500

WHITE HALL -- Certified and classified employees in the White Hall School District as of July 1 will receive a larger one-time bonus for receiving coronavirus vaccinations if they show proof by 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

Each employee can receive a $500 bonus for a vaccination, Superintendent Doug Dorris told district board members during Tuesday's regular meeting. The board had previously approved one-time bonuses of $200.

The increase arrives as White Hall and other school districts across Arkansas combat a surge in virus cases with the first day of school quickly approaching. Classes in the White Hall district begin Monday.

A clinic for first-dose employees and students is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. today at White Hall Middle School. Dorris said Jefferson Regional Medical Center has agreed to conduct a second-dose clinic Sept. 2.

But the increase is not the most significant measure against covid-19 the district has taken. Board members approved a requirement from Dorris that all students and staff members wear masks while on campus, a measure some other districts have taken in light of a Pulaski County circuit judge's injunction against Act 1002, the state legislation that banned school districts and most other public entities from mandating the wearing of masks.

Students who are vaccinated will receive a "free day" and be entered into a drawing for $1,500 every nine weeks at their schools until the funds run out, Dorris said.

District finance director Doug Brown said the district ended with a $6.7 million balance, $3 million of which has been transferred to the building fund.

"Of this $3 million, $1.7 million came about through a millage increase, an assessment increase and an early payment of taxes," Brown said. "$1.3 million came from us putting all of our restricted funds, our federal funds together and utilizing those in a way that relieves a lot of pressure."

Brown, who also serves as the district technology director, said about 50% to 60% of classrooms have been fitted with new instructional technology, including cameras and microphones. He cautioned, however, that the rest of the upgrades will not be completed before the first day of school but said the district is moving forward with updating the other classrooms.

AWARD WINNER

High school teacher Mollie Sanford received a $3,000 grant from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association to go toward her pursuit of a doctorate in family and consumer science.

Betty Cook, the Area 5 director of the association, awarded the grant.

NEW HIRES

The district hired Tamia Newman as a special-education paraprofessional at Taylor Elementary, Bruce Rollins as a bus driver and Meddie Detore as a receptionist and aide. A contract addendum was made for Hardin Elementary yearbook sponsor and Arkansas Consolidated School Improvement Planning official Susan Allbright.