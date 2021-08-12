Drought will result in fewer ducks

Drought affected duck production in Canada and the Upper Great Plains this year, and it could have a profound effect on future duck seasons.

The Prairie Pothole Region of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, eastern Alberta and the Dakotas are the world's most important areas in the world for producing wild ducks. They are naturally vast grasslands containing thousands of small ponds. The grassy fringes surrounding the ponds comprise vital nesting habitat for ducks. When ducks hatch, they go to the ponds to dabble for invertebrates and to avoid predators.

Because of scant precipitation, especially winter snow, there are a lot fewer ponds this year, which translates to a significant loss of breeding and brood rearing habitat. There will be fewer ducks migrating south in the fall. Specifically, there will be a lot fewer young-of-the-year ducks, an important component in every annual migration.

Most affected are the species that are important to duck hunters in Arkansas, primarily mallards, gadwalls, green-wing and blue-wing teal, northern pintails, wigeons and canvasbacks.

"This is a unique year in that the prairie pothole region -- the most important duck production area on the planet -- is almost universally dry," said Frank Rohwer, president and chief scientist for Delta Waterfowl in a recent report. "A lot of the prairies were dry the past two springs as well, but at least there were pockets of areas with good wetland conditions. But this year we likely had poor duck production due to many birds overflying the prairies, and those that stayed showed reduced re-nesting efforts and low brood survival."

According to Delta Waterfowl, breeding habitat conditions were universally poor in North Dakota, mostly poor in South Dakota, poor to fair in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and mostly fair in Alberta.

For the second consecutive year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not produce its annual Breeding Population and Habitat Survey because of the coronavirus pandemic. The survey is a key factor in estimating waterfowl populations and for determining waterfowl seasons and bag limits. Apparently, trends are bad enough that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering reducing the season length to 45 days in the near future, according to a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Fewer ducks and a shorter season could exacerbate the unsatisfactory duck hunting that Arkansas has experienced in recent years. On the other hand, a freezing winter in the Midwest could push ducks into Arkansas early and provide excellent hunting. That would be illusory if persistent drought on the prairies continues to depress duck populations.

If ducks continue to delay their migration into Arkansas, the combination of diminished numbers and a potentially shorter season might seriously dampen duck hunting in Arkansas for a long time.

On the other hand, it might also provide the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission the impetus to fast-track the overhauls necessary to conserve bottomland hardwood habitat on its green tree reservoirs. That work will inconvenience a lot of hunters, but it's best to do that in down years when hunting enthusiasm and participation ebb.

When precipitation returns to the prairies -- and it will -- our areas will be in better condition to welcome new ducks.

Of course, that is a moot point if Arkansas doesn't find a way to keep a lot more rice on the landscape late in the fall when ducks arrive. Arkansas only has about 50,000 acres of green tree habitat remaining from what was once hundreds of thousands of acres. Fifty-thousand acres of red oak acorns do not attract a continental duck population. They come here for rice, and if there is little to no rice when they arrive in November, they go elsewhere.

If flyways are changing, and there's ample evidence to suggest that they are, then food availability is a major influence. It's also why Arkansas has quietly transitioned into more of a migration destination for light geese than for ducks.

That is an agricultural issue, though. The Game and Fish Commission only can control how it manages its own land, and all of its green tree areas need major renovations.

It could be that a bad time is the best time for fixing our public duck habitat.