ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Comic Lane Moore puts Tinder app to the test at Stickyz

'Tinder Live!'

Comedian Lane Moore brings her show "Tinder Live! With Lane Moore," on a 30-plus city tour, to Little Rock, onstage at 9 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 8.

Moore, author of "How To Be Alone" who writes for The Onion and The New Yorker, projects her Tinder app onto a screen, swipes through the best of the worst profiles, asks the audience to vote whether she should swipe right or left and messages the "applicants" in real time.

The show is open to patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $20 (plus fees) in advance, sold as table reservations (for two, four or six), $25 at the door if any remain. A limited number of general admission, standing-room-only tickets will be available for $20 in advance, $25 at the door if any remain. Find covid-19 restrictions and more information at stickyz.com. Call (501) 372-7707.

'Unleash the Beast'

Top-ranking riders on the top-ranked bulls arrive in town as the Professional Bull Riders' "Unleash the Beast" tour brings the "2021 Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown," rescheduled from February, to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The cast includes the return of Hamburg's Chase Outlaw, whose injuries kept him off the tour in previous seasons.

Tickets are $19-$109 (plus service charges); prices increase $5 day of show; $375 Elite Seats include premium seating, a $10 concession voucher, pre-show production and bucking chute tour, souvenir Elite Seat credential and lanyard and an "exclusive merchandise item." There is a limit of six tickets per household. Call (800) 732-1727 or visit TicketMaster.com or pbr.com/tickets.

Somali memoir

Somali-born author Shugri Said Salh will discuss her just-released memoir “The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert” at today via Zoom as part of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Shugri Said Salh will discuss her just-released memoir "The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert" at 6:30 p.m. today via Zoom as part of the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival. "Admission" is free; register at cals.org.

Salh was born in Somalia in 1974 and at age 6 was sent to live with her nomadic grandmother. She fled Somalia with her family as civil war broke out, arriving in the United States via Kenya and Canada and graduating from nursing school at Pacific Union College in Angwin, Calif. "The Last Nomad," her first book, was published Aug. 3 by Workman Publishing.

UALR exhibitions

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Art Gallery will open three new exhibits next week:

◼️ "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip," on display in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock, Monday-Oct. 15, featuring work by artists who are not formally trained, including folk art, "outsider art" and self-taught art, curated by gallery director Brad Cushman. The works are on loan from 18 public and private collections from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and Michigan. A closing reception will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. A catalog, published by the gallery program, will accompany the exhibition.

◼️ The Arkansas Arts Council's 34th annual "Small Works on Paper" touring exhibition opens Wednesday and remains on display through Sept. 27 in the Windgate Center's Maners/Pappas Gallery. The exhibit showcases 38 works by 26 artists.

◼️ Work by Butch Anthony, a self-taught mixed-media artist and art collector from Seale, Ala., goes on display Tuesday in the Windgate Center's Focus Gallery. It will remain up through Sept. 27.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. Call (501) 916-5103 or email becushman@ualr.edu.

Neil Simon I

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple (Female Version)" as its reopening production, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 and 29.

Simon translates his comedy "The Odd Couple" for a (mostly) female cast, with neatnik Florence Unger (Cherisse Coleman) coping with rooming with messy Olive Madison (Jane Morgan Balgavy).

Covid-19 protocols recommend the wearing of masks, which will be required for all Sunday matinees, and reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Tickets are $20, $18 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com/venues/657.

Neil Simon II

The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market Street, Benton, stages Neil Simon's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Lost in Yonkers," 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Aug. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 22. Sponsor is Saline Heart Group. Tickets are $12, $10 for senior citizens 60 and up, military and college students with valid ID, $6 for children in grade 12 and below. Call (501) 315-5483 (LIVE) or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

Theater of the Air

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre Company premieres its new "Theater of the Air" venture with "Episode No. 1: A Number the State Gave Us," 4 p.m. Sunday on radio station KABF-FM, 88.3.

A news release describes the program as "a sonic collaboration with DecARcerate, an organization working to end mass incarceration in Arkansas through community education, legislation and advocacy." It includes testimonials from individuals confined in the state prison system, dramatic re-enactments of historical events, musical interludes and "the spoken word of John Law, a gambler, speculator, venture capitalist, the first millionaire and the father of slavery in the Natural State," according to the news release.

The show will repeat Aug. 22 and 29. A new episode will air each month thereafter. Email co-producer Andy Vaught at vaught@hendrix.edu.

New Play Festival

Fayetteville's TheatreSquared will host three in-person readings of new works in the first installment of its 2021 Arkansas New Play Festival, Aug. 22 in Walker Hall at the theater, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

The lineup: at 1 p.m. screening of the short film showcase of "Remedios" by the LatinX Theatre Project; at 3:30 p.m., a reading of "FLEX" by Arkansas playwright Candrice Jones; and, following a dinner break, at 7 p.m., "The Heart's Desire" by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, whose "American Mariachi" is currently on the stage of TheatreSquared's West Theatre. Talkbacks will follow each segment.

The festival will offer additional virtual and in-person performances of works by playwrights who have spent the previous weeks developing their new scripts throughout the fall, including hosting U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo as its 2021 Artist in Residence for the development of her new work, "We Were There When Jazz Was Invented."

An extremely limited number of tickets are $10 per reading, $30 for a festival pass that gives patrons access to all festival events. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org

Staff writer Sean Clancy contributed to this roundup.