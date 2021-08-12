Evictions go on as confusion reigns on moratorium

LAS VEGAS -- The federal moratorium on evictions -- combined with billions of dollars in rent subsidies -- was supposed to avert the scenario of millions of Americans being turned out of their homes after they lost their jobs during the pandemic and were unable to afford their rent.

Yet despite these efforts, many local governments and courts were not sure how to apply the extension, and desperate tenants continued to flood local government websites seeking rental assistance that was usually slow in coming.

"The lay of the land has been confusing at every level, not just to tenants, but also to landlords, court personnel and judges," said Dana Karni, manager of the Eviction Right to Counsel Project in Houston.

The Biden administration attributed their extension of the moratorium last week to high coronavirus infection rates -- the idea being that protection was warranted in areas where the virus was surging. Clark County, including Las Vegas, was among hundreds of counties that meet the criteria for high infection rates, but the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave some leeway to judges to instead apply state laws, which at times allowed for evictions.

"While the extension of CDC protections is much needed, the confusion that surrounds its existence waters down its impact," Karni said.

For many tenants, it was too late anyway. With state moratoriums expiring and the expectation that the federal guidelines soon would be gone, court dockets overflowed with eviction cases. Tenants had to actively file for protection under the CDC measures, but many were unaware of that. And as eviction proceedings rolled forward, some landlords won, citing reasons other than nonpayment of rent for seeking to remove tenants.

More than 1.4 million Americans expect to be evicted in the next two months, according to a survey completed by the U.S. Census Bureau in early July. For another 2.2 million people, the prospect is "somewhat likely."

The areas expecting the hardest hits are in high-population, high-rent states such as California, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, along with other states across the South including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Organizations that advise low-income tenants from Atlanta to Houston to Las Vegas all said that they feared the fallout.

"The volume is unlike anything we have ever seen before," said Bailey Bortolin, the statewide policy director for the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers.

The moratorium is intended to help states buy time to distribute the aid. Congress allocated some $47 billion in rental assistance, but just $3 billion had been distributed by June, according to the Treasury Department. Many county governments, the branch usually designated to process applications, are straining to build systems from scratch to distribute the money even while the tempo of evictions increases.

Georgia has paid out just over $16 million from $989 million in federal rental assistance funds. Florida got $871 million, but has only disbursed $23.2 million.

In Clark County, home to most of Nevada's population, the CARES Housing Assistance Program has distributed more than $162 million in rent, utilities and mortgage payments to more than 29,500 households since July 2020, but that is still less than half the state's full allocation.

Around 50,000 people are behind on rent and could face eviction in Clark County, where the state moratorium expired on June 1, said Justin Jones, a county commissioner.

"It would be devastating if we have that number of people evicted from their homes in the near future," he said. "The reality is that we do not have anywhere for them to go," Jones said.

Meanwhile, many landlords are caught in a vicious cycle, constantly in court but never quite made whole, said Susy Vasquez, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, the largest organization for landlords.

Ron Scapellato, 54, a landlord in Clark County with 50 units and an air-conditioning business, said he soured on the moratorium after he watched some tenants spend their stimulus checks on new televisions rather than paying owed rent. His mortgage and other bills continued to pile up, he said, so he went to court.

"I understand that they do not want to throw people out, but I also want my rent," Scapellato said.

The extension still might face legal challenges. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court questioned whether the CDC had the authority to issue such a sweeping national mandate.

Because the federal moratorium technically lapsed for a few days, some landlords went ahead with evictions.