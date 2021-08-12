Face masks will be required for most in classes and activities, Little Rock School Board decides

The Little Rock School Board, which sued the state for the right to require students and employees to wear masks, followed through on Thursday with an 8-0 vote for face coverings to be worn inside school buildings and at school functions.

Exceptions to the mask requirement will be for eating, drinking and medical conditions, and, in the case of students, those who have special needs necessitating an individualized education plan.

Students participating in indoor athletics such as volleyball will have to wear masks as they wait to play, but not when actually performing, Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee said.

After 60 days, the district and board will evaluate the mask mandate, which is intended to slow the spread of covid-19.

School Board member Jeff Wood made a motion to amend the mask mandate decision to allow students and staff the ability to remove their masks for specific, momentary instructional needs. That motion, however, died for lack of a second, which is required for a matter to proceed to a full vote.

Board members had several questions about the enforcement of the mask requirement for students.

McGee, who chairs the Ready For Learning Plan committee and was acting in Superintendent Mike Poore’s absence Thursday, said that the failure to wear the mask in school would be treated as a violation of the district’s dress code. Repeated violations would result in shifting a student to an online instructional program, he said.

Suspension of a student for violating the mask requirement would be done only as a last resort, McGee said.

The Little Rock district was a plaintiff in a Pulaski County Circuit Court lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Act 1002 of 2021. The law prohibited most public agencies — including public school systems — from mandating that masks be worn.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox last week stopped the enforcement of Act 1002 until a full hearing is held and a final decision issued. In the past week, dozens of Arkansas school boards have passed mask mandates for their students and employees in advance of Monday’s start of classes for most students.