Fayetteville man arrested after wife shot in the head

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he shot his wife in the head during an argument.

Michael Benter, 30, of 1390 W. Wedington Ave., No. 13, in Fayetteville was arrested in connection with domestic battering and tampering with physical evidence. He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Officers were sent to the Wedington Oaks Apartments at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday when a caller reported her neighbor had come to her door bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. The woman, who police wouldn't identify by name, told her neighbor her husband shot her during an argument.

Police said the injured woman was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman was expected to survive but might have to be taken to Little Rock for treatment, according to the report.

The woman told police her husband, Benter, shot her, according to the report. She said they began arguing after she refused to let him take her car that afternoon and they had also been arguing over their sexual relationship.

The woman said Benter got a pistol, pointed it at her head and pulled the trigger. The gun didn't fire because the safety was on, according to the report. The woman said she was walking out of the bedroom when Benter pulled the trigger again and shot her in the head.

Benter left the apartment before officers arrived, according to the report. He was found a short time later and arrested by Springdale police. According to the report, Benter said he threw the pistol into Lake Fayetteville just before he was arrested.