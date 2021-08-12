For LR's BSR, 2Q profit up

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust reported a slight increase in profit for the second quarter, with net operating income rising just over 1% to $14.4 million as the company says it is preparing for more acquisitions before the end of the year.

In the quarter, adjusted funds from operations were up nearly 27% compared with the same period a year ago. The company recorded adjusted funds of $7.8 million compared with $6.2 million last year. That equals 15 cents per unit, or a 7% increase, versus 14 cents per unit last year.

Adjusted funds from operations measures the value of a real estate investment trust and the metric is equivalent to earnings per share for a public company.

Pointing to adjusted-funds growth, Chief Executive Officer John Bailey said "our financial results are now beginning to reflect the tremendous impact of the capital recycling program, which is now substantially complete."

Since going public in 2018, BSR of Little Rock has sold off older apartment complexes in rural market and acquired more modern apartments in targeted high-growth areas in Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas.

That effort will continue, Bailey told analysts on a call Wednesday. He said the company plans to spend another $167 million to acquire more properties in the three Texas metro areas before the end of the year.

When the company went public in 2018, the core Texas markets represented 22% of net operating income. Today, they account for 97%. At the same time, the average age of the complexes the company operates has dropped from 29 years to 13 years.

"We expect our financial results to continue strengthening in the months ahead as we deploy our acquisition capacity in our target markets and continue benefiting from our exposure to these high-growth regions," Bailey said.

Once those deals are completed, the company's portfolio will be stabilized, Bailey said, noting BSR is committed to making the $167 million in accretive acquisitions this year.

"We are extremely confident in our ability to achieve this outcome," he said.

In the quarter, BSR reported total revenue was up 2.8% to $28 million, an increase from $27.3 million in the same period last year.

The weighted average occupancy rate was 96.2% and the company collected 99% of rents, indicating the pandemic has not weakened performance, Bailey said. At the end of the quarter, BSR owned and managed 7,660 apartment units.

"The pandemic is not affecting our collections," he added. "Over the past 18 months we have proven that we can operate successfully even in the most difficult conditions."

Bailey announced that at the end of the year the company will undergo a planned management transition as he takes the role of vice chairman of the board and Dan Oberste, now president and chief investment officer, will become chief executive officer.