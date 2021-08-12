Landslide kills travelers on Indian road

NEW DELHI -- A large landslide struck a bus and several other vehicles traveling on a highway Wednesday in the mountains of northern India, killing at least 10 people and trapping dozens of others, officials said.

Television images showed boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside before crashing into vehicles on the highway in Himachal Pradesh state.

Fourteen people were rescued, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for a paramilitary force involved in the search.

A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in the landslide in Kinnaur district, police said. The number of bus passengers wasn't immediately known.

Eight bodies were found in an SUV, a police statement said.

Police said they found the bodies of a driver and another person in the truck, which rolled down to a riverbank.

Those rescued have been taken to hospitals but are not seriously injured, district administrator Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

German nurse's shots revealed as bogus

BERLIN -- An outcry is brewing in Germany as thousands need to be revaccinated after a nurse admitted to injecting patients with saline solution instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

Almost 9,000 people who may have been given bogus shots in the spring will be offered new vaccinations, Friesland district administrator Sven Ambrosy said in a news conference Tuesday.

The nurse, who has not been publicly identified, had initially admitted to giving shots of saline solution to six patients after suspicions were raised in April. She said she did so to cover up the fact that she had dropped a vial of the Pfizer vaccine, German television channel NDR reported.

However, since antibody testing was carried out, a much wider group of people is suspected to have been affected. Police also have discovered that the woman, who worked with the Red Cross, had posted vaccine-skeptical comments on social media, NDR said.

Authorities said they do not know how many of the 8,577 people who could have been affected were not given a real vaccine, but advise that all of them get revaccinated as a precaution.

Those who received the shots are all over age 70, German media outlets reported -- making them more vulnerable to the disease.

Jailed Putin critic hit with new charges

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have filed new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, part of a government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of Russia's parliamentary election.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Wednesday that it has charged Navalny with creating a nonprofit organization that infringes on people's rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

Officials alleged that Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was started 10 years ago and has since published dozens of widely watched videos exposing the alleged corruption of senior government officials, incited Russians "to perform unlawful actions" by urging them to join unauthorized protests in January.

The 45-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe, was arrested in January and ordered to serve 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

His arrest and jailing sparked a wave of mass protests that appeared to pose a major challenge to the Kremlin. Authorities responded with mass arrests.

In June, a court outlawed the Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of Navalny's regional offices as extremist organizations. The designation barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office.

Some of Navalny's top associates had planned to run in the Sept. 19 parliamentary election.

Leaps off roof to flee police prove fatal

BANGKOK -- Five people jumped from an apartment building in Rangoon, Burma's largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports Wednesday.

During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation that five people jumped from the apartment building before they could be apprehended. They said three died and the two others had life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Wednesday, however, the government said the incident involved eight people. It said two died, three were hospitalized and three others were arrested. The police precinct responsible for the raid refused to comment.

A neighbor told media outlets that five people had climbed onto the roof in an attempt to escape the security forces and jumped into an alley after they had nowhere else to go.

The government said the security forces conducted the raid after hearing that explosives might be in the apartment, and seized items including firecrackers, gunpowder and "handmade grenades."