Get to know D-line target Kaleb James

Junior defensive end Kaleb James made his third unofficial visit to Arkansas for Saturday’s cookout.
James, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, visited last summer, but because of the covid-19 pandemic and NCAA dead period he wasn’t able to interact with coaches or tour the facilities.
He attended a camp in June before making his latest trip to Fayetteville.
James has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Arizona, Baylor and other programs.
Nickname: My teammates call me KJ or Draco, and my trainer calls me Lightning, so I guess I have a few nicknames.
Bench max: 330 pounds
Squat max: 470 pounds
Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: A coach I can see myself playing for and being developed by
Number of years playing football: 8
Favorite thing about playing on the D-line: Having the ability to make tackles that can change the direction of a game, and being the playmaker with out scoring touchdowns
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would just want to be on the lake fishing
I'm happiest when I: Go fishing
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room and do the dishes
Favorite NFL player: TJ Watt
Favorite music: Hip hop, old and new
Must-watch TV show: The Flash
How would you spend $1 million: Buying my dream cars, investing and helping people
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Lightning-fast speed like the Flash
My two pet peeves are: Laziness and arrogance
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be? Travis Scott or Kanye West
Favorite animal and why: Beagle, because I have one and he’s the best friend anyone could have
My hidden talent is: I can drive stick shift
Your favorite fast food chain: Panda Express
I will never ever eat: Celery
Favorite junk food: Doritos
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Apple pie
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Star fruit
My dream date is: Kylie Jenner
I'm terrified of: Losing my family
Hobbies: Fishing, weight lifting, cars, sneakers
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
Role model and why: My D-line coach KJ Williams, because he’s genuine and real
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, athletic, determined
People would be surprised that I: Enjoy a good pedicure