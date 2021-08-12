Get to know D-line target Kaleb James

Junior defensive end Kaleb James made his third unofficial visit to Arkansas for Saturday’s cookout.

James, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, visited last summer, but because of the covid-19 pandemic and NCAA dead period he wasn’t able to interact with coaches or tour the facilities.

He attended a camp in June before making his latest trip to Fayetteville.

James has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Arizona, Baylor and other programs.

Nickname: My teammates call me KJ or Draco, and my trainer calls me Lightning, so I guess I have a few nicknames.

Bench max: 330 pounds

Squat max: 470 pounds

Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: A coach I can see myself playing for and being developed by

Number of years playing football: 8

Favorite thing about playing on the D-line: Having the ability to make tackles that can change the direction of a game, and being the playmaker with out scoring touchdowns

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would just want to be on the lake fishing

I'm happiest when I: Go fishing

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room and do the dishes

Favorite NFL player: TJ Watt

Favorite music: Hip hop, old and new

Must-watch TV show: The Flash

How would you spend $1 million: Buying my dream cars, investing and helping people

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Lightning-fast speed like the Flash

My two pet peeves are: Laziness and arrogance

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be? Travis Scott or Kanye West

Favorite animal and why: Beagle, because I have one and he’s the best friend anyone could have

My hidden talent is: I can drive stick shift

Your favorite fast food chain: Panda Express

I will never ever eat: Celery

Favorite junk food: Doritos

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Apple pie

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Star fruit

My dream date is: Kylie Jenner

I'm terrified of: Losing my family

Hobbies: Fishing, weight lifting, cars, sneakers

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

Role model and why: My D-line coach KJ Williams, because he’s genuine and real

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, athletic, determined

People would be surprised that I: Enjoy a good pedicure