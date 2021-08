Golf glance

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT Wyndham Championship

SITE Greensboro, N.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Sedgefield CC (Par 70, 7,131 yards)

PURSE $6.4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,157,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday, 2-5 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5:30 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jim Herman

ARKANSANS ENTERED Andrew Landry, Sebastian Cappelen, David Lingmerth, Austin Cook

USGA

EVENT U.S. Men's Amateur Championship

SITE Oakmont, Pa.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Oakmont CC (Par 70, 7,254 yards)

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m.; NBC, Sunday, 3-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tyler Strafaci

ARKANSANS ENTERED Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (University of Arkansas), Julian Perico (University of Arkansas), Palmer McSpadden (Fayetteville, University of Central Arkansas)

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Women's Scottish Open

SITE Leven, Scotland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Dumbarnie Links (Par 71, 6,453 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Sunday, 6-10 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Stacy Lewis (University of Arkansas)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Lewis, Gaby Lopez

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Cazoo Classic

SITE Ash, England

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE London GC (Par 72, 7,327 yards)

PURSE $1.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $244,613

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Friday, 12:30-2:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, midnight-2 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION New event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Shaw Charity Classic

SITE Calgary, Alberta, Canada

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Canyon Meadows Golf & CC (Par 70, 7,086 yards)

PURSE $2.35 million

WINNER'S SHARE $352,500

TELEVISION Golf Channel, Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (tape delayed); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Wes Short Jr.

ARKANSANS ENTERED Ken Duke

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Pinnacle Bank Championship

SITE Omaha, Neb.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Indian Creek (Par 71, 7,581 yards)

PURSE $750,000

WINNER'S SHARE $135,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Seth Reeves

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, Tag Ridings, Taylor Moore, Matt Atkins