DEAR HELOISE: Wherever there are weeds, I have my spray bottle of vinegar. I spray thoroughly, then the next day they shrivel up, and the day after, they are usually gone.

-- Carolyn T., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a family phrase, a mantra, if you will. I tell my kids: Don't put it down, put it away. Whatever the item is, put it back in its proper place. It works well for my family; keeps our home tidier.

-- Emily T. in New York

DEAR READERS: We're seeing an increase in road rage this summer. Why? Experts think it's because so many of us were home for so long, and now we are back on the roads, and people aren't used to sharing. Here are ways to prevent road rage, when someone cuts you off in traffic, for example:

• Avoid eye contact with the driver.

• Don't retaliate; just let it go.

• Keep on driving; don't show emotion and keep your cool.

It can be super frustrating when someone drives badly and dangerously. For the greater good though, please try to ignore it, drive safely yourself and get home to your family.

DEAR HELOISE: When I'm going into a store shopping for clothes, I have a method. I cut out a good front-facing, well-lit picture of myself (head shot), and I cut out "my body" on the picture and keep my head on.

Then I can take the picture with me to see which colors go nicely with my complexion. I can even check patterns and textures of fabrics.

-- Joanne W. in Florida

DEAR HELOISE: My makeup slides off my face in all this heat and humidity. Help!

-- Lauren M. in Pennsylvania

DEAR READER: Here are a couple of ideas. Allow enough time in between applying your skin care (moisturizers, serums and sunscreens) and your makeup -- at least 10 minutes. Let those treatment products set up on and sink into your skin.

In this heat and humidity, you are probably wearing too much makeup. Buff your primer and makeup into the skin. Top with a loose powder and a bit of bronzer or pink blush. That may be all you need.

DEAR READERS: Have long hair and need a secure bun? This may work for you: Gather hair in a ponytail, secure and wrap the hair counterclockwise rather than clockwise. This should keep the bun from flopping about.

