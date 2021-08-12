High-speed rail set to restart in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Florida's high-speed passenger rail service Brightline announced Tuesday that it will resume operating in November, 20 months after it closed because of the pandemic and with safety measures that it hopes will curb a spate of fatal collisions that plagued its initial run.

The privately run company, which began operations in 2017, will resume with hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach, president Patrick Goddard said. Goddard said Brightline will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and, following federal regulations, mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

A 2019 Associated Press investigation showed Brightline's trains killed more pedestrians and car drivers per mile than any railroad in the country. Most of the deaths have been suicides, while the rest were drivers and pedestrians trying to beat the train by going around guardrails or running across the tracks.

None of the fatalities have been deemed the fault of Brightline engineers or trains, which run through densely populated south Florida at up to 79 mph but the crashes have had a psychological effect on crew members