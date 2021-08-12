Happy birthday (Aug. 12): You've a sense of being deeply rooted — of belonging to yourself wherever you are in the wide world. You'll make changes to favor a lovelier and more stable lifestyle. Cupid is on your side and you'll be taken with the people who not only love you back but also help you make tangible life improvements.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An adoring supporter will pay more attention to you than you're used to receiving. This person either has a lot of heart or a lot of free time. Likely, both are true.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The balance of power is heavily weighted on one side of a relationship. There's a better way to coexist. Conversations go better with a mediator.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who live in a palace and still feel poor inside. Wealth is not all about money. You'll make heart-guided decisions to grow the riches that matter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fear, worry and sadness are all teachers. Anger, jealousy and humiliation are even better teachers. Without negative emotions, we wouldn't evolve very quickly — or possibly at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rarely does beauty wave you down then make an undeniable presentation. Instead, beauty is mysterious and makes itself available to those with the eye for it. In today's case, beauty hides in plain sight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life often meets your expectation. This is why you avoid seeing things as dire or less than optimum. Truly, there is much to work with in your environment today. These strange conditions might even be ideal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In a quiet moment, you may notice that you are missing someone. Follow the pang — reach out and share. It will bring good fortune and, possibly, healing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're the boss. Keep it simple and life will follow the order you set for it. Pick just one plan. Then, before you talk to anyone or make a move, envision how you want things to go down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Our weaknesses are our greatest advantages. How are we going to use them if we don't know what they are? This is what makes the feedback of enemies, frenemies and the rude general public so extremely valuable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If courage had form — if it could be heaped into mounds like gold or gathered up like blossoms — you'd see that you somehow have much more of it than can actually fit inside you. Use it indiscriminately — you have plenty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The displacement you feel is likely the result of overthinking. No one will say your due diligence was lacking. After you've exhausted all reason, an intuitive logic will take over to quietly guide you home.

THOUGHTS UNDER THE LOVER'S MOON

It is said that love is blind. Not true! To see only what we want to see instead of the person before us isn’t love — it’s narcissism. Love is curious and open, seeking to know flaws and strengths alike. Love — which requires abundant powers of observation by definition — cannot be blind. Love does, however, know when to shut its eyes.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Should I go to graduate school? I’m a fine arts major. I’ve not sold my work yet, but I feel like I’m getting somewhere with it. I’ve been accepted to a school with a strong program. The only thing is, it’s really expensive. I’m a Libra. What do you think?”

A: Graduate school will hand you friendships and give you an “in” with professional relationships you would have to work harder to establish if you choose another route. The advantages of school will put you ahead of the game for the first two years of your art career. Even so, with or without school you’ll have the work of developing a routine and style of hustling, networking, creating, marketing and being in a lifestyle that sustains your art. So, the practical question is one of affordability. If you think you can afford the tuition, invest in yourself. But also know, the schooling has little to do with your success as an artist. That part is all about the commitment you have to the daily grind of it. Libra’s aesthetic is strong and identifiable right out of the gate. Your eye is tuned and your heart is filled with intent to put something remarkably beautiful in the world. Best of luck!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Academy Award winner Casey Affleck stars in the upcoming thriller “Every Breath You Take.” Affleck was born under an entertaining Leo sun with Libra being the next most prevalent energy in his natal chart. Libra is the sign of art, aesthetics and artistic vision. The other strong current here is Virgo, which holds Mercury and Venus for Affleck, which indicates a perfectionist streak and intense work ethic.