• Anthony Spinelli of Kingston, N.H., accused of setting off 80 pounds of tannerite, an explosive typically sold for target practice, in a quarry during a gender-reveal party, and causing a blast that shook nearby homes, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $620.

• Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, a pickup driver accused of causing a head-on crash in Salt Lake City that killed a 26-year-old newlywed bride still wearing her purple wedding dress, faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence, police said.

• Richard Holman, 69, of Fairfax, Va., a former U.S. Department of Agriculture worker who admitted he accepted bribes that included PGA Tour tickets, meals and concierge medical service in exchange for agency contracts, was fined $110,000 and sentenced to 180 days of home detention.

• Wade Christian, 43, accused of fatally shooting a dog that bit his 18-year-old son, Carson, after the two men broke into a motel room in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police, who charged both men with first-degree burglary.

• Chris Carr, Georgia's attorney general, said 14 people have been charged with recruiting poor children to sell candy and food door to door in the Atlanta suburbs for a fake charity, calling it a scheme to raise money to fund the operations of a street gang.

• Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, S.C., was arrested on accusations of illegally tattooing an underage person after video appeared on social media of Presha giving a tattoo to a child inside a fast-food restaurant, police said.

• Willard Miller, 40, a Florida deputy who once worked at a school for children with emotional and behavioral problems, was fired nearly two years after a video showed him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot.

• Malachi Robinson, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of shooting and wounding a teenager in 2019 because of his sexual orientation, was indicted on federal hate-crime and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

• Sheng-Wen Cheng, 25, a Taiwanese man living in New York City who pleaded guilty to defrauding the pandemic small-business loan program out of nearly $3 million by falsely claiming to have more than 200 employees when he had only 14, was sentenced to six years in federal prison.