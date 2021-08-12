Kin reject autopsy statement

A statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office that the cause and manner of an 18-year-old inmate's June 5 death was "undetermined" has drawn criticism from the victim's family.

Speaking to reporters along with family members at a Sixth Avenue nightclub Wednesday afternoon, Deborah McBride, whose son Dezmen X. McBride died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center while in custody, called the statement "unacceptable" and added she is still asking for closure and clear answers to what led to her son's death.

Sheriff's officials have said jailers noticed McBride was not feeling well, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

"You didn't give us answers, and you want to make that statement," Deborah McBride said. "You didn't even let us know that you were going to make that statement, the update or whatever is called. It's so unfair."

According to a statement issued by the sheriff's office Monday evening, the sheriff's office was notified that day the unofficial preliminary result of an autopsy by the state medical examiner was that the cause and manner of Dezmen McBride's death was "undetermined," meaning the findings do not give any conclusive facts to account for the cause or manner after a thorough investigation.

"The final, official autopsy report has not been sent yet," the statement read.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon.

Tamara McBride, Dezmen's sister, said she was upset over the statement, adding she believes her brother was the victim of a homicide.

"I cry every day," Tamara McBride said. "To hear it was undetermined, and you know it was a homicide, clearly ... to see his casket ... he was beat up. The makeup didn't even cover it up. They know they're wrong. We just want justice. What happened to him? Why are they investigating themselves?"

Dezmen McBride was picked up in May on a bench warrant that was signed last October for failure to appear in circuit court to face three counts of terroristic act, one count of domestic battery and one count of aggravated assault. The cause of his death, according to the sheriff's office, was not immediately apparent and an "administrative investigation" began on the day of McBride's death. His body was sent to the state crime laboratory for an autopsy.

The investigation into McBride's death is nearing completion, sheriff's officials say.

"The preliminary results of the autopsy were disappointing because we all want answers as to why Mr. McBride died," the statement read. "Our commitment is firmly centered on the health and welfare of all of the detainees. We continue to offer our deepest condolences to the family and lift them in our prayers."

The investigation will remain open, the statement added in closing.

But why that statement was issued before full details could be released to the family is a question to which McBride's loved ones are demanding answers.

"The big question is, why?" said Donald Muhammad, a friend of the family and community activist. "Why release parts of your findings instead of the full investigation report? Why put the family through more torture? If you felt that investigation wasn't ready to be released, and you release some parts of it, why? The family has been asking for the video. No video can be released, based on freedom of information, he [Sheriff Woods] said. But why release certain information to the public and not fulfill the family's request so they can see the video? Why? So, that's the big question that I have."

Marquise Carter, McBride's older brother, alleged that jailers allowed McBride to "suffer" behind bars and did not provide the proper care.

The Commercial, citing medical records, reported June 17 that McBride was treated at the hospital June 1, for headaches and nausea. Those same records detailed that he was hit in the head the day before, according to the story, and that test results were normal.

Woods, who reportedly met with the family at a protest outside the Dub Brassell Detention Center, confirmed that McBride got into a physical altercation but added he was removed from the environment after the fight.

Carter believes McBride was not sent to the hospital the night jailers noticed he was ill. McBride was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. June 5 with a preliminary cause of death as malignant arrhythmia.

"He was holding his stomach," Carter said. "Y'all should have known he was throwing up blood, so y'all should have known something was going on with him. But, nah, they didn't. They put him in a cell and the next morning, let him stay there until that evening, and then took him to the hospital. Come on, Lafayette Woods, y'all just accept it. Y'all messed up. Just accept the fact y'all messed up, and all we want is justice. It shouldn't be that hard, man. It shouldn't be that hard on this case. It's just an open-and-close case. Come on, it's easy. Y'all want to cover up and hide things. Y'all can't hide this, not from us. We're going to keep fighting. We ain't stopping."

Carter said the family will not give up on the case and is exploring legal options. He declined to say who at present is representing the family, but said he has reached out to noted civil-rights attorney Benjamin Crump via Facebook.

"He's going to try to help me out a little bit," Carter said.

Tamara McBride said the family has reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice and the NAACP, but to no avail.

"They ain't hearing us. It's hurting," she said.

Meanwhile, the family is still dealing with heavy emotions over the loss of a father, son and brother they say was a good cook and carpenter.

"He had all kinds of certificates," Deborah McBride said. "He was a forklift operator when they picked him up. He even had a job in Jacksonville, Ark., when they picked him up. He was a good person. The family loved for him to cook on the weekend. He cooked every weekend for my family. He still was human. He didn't deserve to go that way."