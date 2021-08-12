LB draws 'Waterboy' reference

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer provided a colorful analogy to describe the reckless abandon with which senior Hayden Henry plays the game.

"If you watch him at practice, he's not far off from Bobby Boucher," Scherer said, referencing Adam Sandler's bizarre character in "The Waterboy." "He's just a little smarter."

Henry said he could thank his father Mark, a former Razorback offensive lineman, for instilling his hard-charging approach.

"When I was little we lived in Atlanta, and as crazy as this sounds my dad would say, 'Hey, if you make a kid cry today in practice or if you knock a kid out of practice or a game, I'll take you to Dairy Queen.' So I was like, 'All right, let's go.' " Henry said.

Henry's hard collisions have affected opponents and himself, such as his hit in a 55-34 win over Colorado State in 2019 that injured his shoulder. He had left shoulder surgery after the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

"I just made it an emphasis in this past offseason that if I want to play again, I'm going to have to strengthen my shoulder and get healthy," Henry said. "It was kind of the only thing weighing me down as a player. So I made it my mission to get as strong as I possibly could be."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5c9-Q7rTW0]

Henry made two starts at linebacker last season while racking up 25 tackles, 3 for loss, with 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in 10 games. He ranked 11th on the team in tackles for a squad that brings back 12 of its top 14 tacklers.

Grovey doc

The first episode of the documentary called "Growing up Grovey" on former University of Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey will air at 7 p.m. on Friday on Cox Sports Television.

For those who do not have the channel, the documentary will also stream online at watch.yurview.com at the same time.

"The show chronicles my football career as well as my mom's battle with Alzheimer's/dementia and the struggles I had as her caregiver," Grovey said.

The second episode will air Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., followed by the third episode at the same time one week later.

Grovey, a native of Duncan, Okla., was a dual-threat quarterback who passed for 4,496 yards and rushed for 1,746 yards between 1987-90. He led the Razorbacks to Southwest Conference titles in 1988 and '89, and he was a member of the school's All-Century team.

Grovey is now senior director of development at the Razorback Foundation and a member of the Razorback Sports Network as analyst on football broadcasts.

Power of 'DeDe'

Senior linebacker Deon "DeDe" Edwards got lots of love from position coach Michael Scherer, and fellow linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry on Tuesday.

Edwards, a special-teams staple, is angling for more playing time in the linebacker rotation this season after compiling two tackles and a critical fumble recovery -- which came late in the Hogs' 21-14 win at No. 16 Mississippi State -- last season.

Edwards considered transferring for his bonus senior season but decided to stay on the Hill in what is described as a brotherly linebacker room.

"It means everything," Scherer said of Edwards' return. "I love DeDe, our room loves DeDe, our team loves DeDe. He adds a special dynamic to our linebacker room.

"He really brings the room a lot closer. As soon as I had an idea that I might be here, I made sure that we called DeDe and talked to him."

Scherer added Edwards "does everything right," a thought that was echoed by his teammates.

"He's got one of the biggest personalities on the team and an extremely contagious spirit," linebacker Hayden Henry said.

"DeDe is one of the guys who is unique in his own way," Grant Morgan added. "Every single person in that room relates to him because they know he works as hard as everybody. He pushes as hard as anybody.

"He could have been gone and out of here. He could have said, 'Nah, I don't want to be a Razorback anymore,' and the fact he's still here fighting with us, he's never once whined about it. He's never once said, 'I should be playing [more].' He's the best teammate, the best guy to be around."

Morgan said he was with Edwards in the Quads dormitory earlier in their careers.

"To see us kind of grow up and be together, I told him right before he entered his name in the transfer portal, 'You will always be my brother. No matter what, you'll always be my brother.' "

Young backs

Freshman running backs Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, AJ Green and Javion Hunt are working to get themselves in the rotation behind starter Trelon Smith.

"I feel like Rocket is a quick learner," Smith said. "Big guy, very strong, fast. I really believe Rocket will have a great future here once it's his time."

Sanders and Hunt went through spring practice as early enrollees while Green arrived on campus in the summer.

"As far as AJ Green, he's coming along real quick," Smith said. "He's been here the least amount of time, and he's picking up on the offensive plays very well. He's learning the stuff real quickly. He's getting the hang of things.

"That surprised me a lot, because with most guys coming in, it takes them some time. But he's picking things up real quickly, and I like that about him."

Smith said Hunt keeps his head down and works.

"He doesn't really say much," he said. "He's really a quiet guy. But he's just going to work and try to prove what he can do on the field. When his number is called, I feel like Javion will be ready to step up to the plate and perform.

"All three of them, overall, I'd say man, these guys are going to be some great football players. I believe that."

Practice slate

The Razorbacks will conduct practice No. 6 of training camp today and it will be their first in full pads. After a lighter practice Friday, Arkansas will conduct its first of two camp scrimmages on Saturday. That workout will be closed to the media and public.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to hold the NCAA maximum of 25 practices prior to the season opener on Sept. 4 against Rice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.