Support big-cat bill

I am so pleased that Congressmen Steve Womack and French Hill have co-sponsored HR263, the Big Cat Public Safety Act. This will make our existing federal ban on interstate trade in big cats for the pet trade more enforceable, and it would halt the breeding of big cats for commercial cub-petting opportunities.

As vice president of the largest large-animal sanctuary in Arkansas, I have had many harrowing circumstances in dealing with privately owned wildlife. These animals are too big, too powerful, and too unpredictable to be in private hands, and it always turns out badly for the animals. It can also turn out badly for the owners and other community members who come face-to-face with a 350-pound apex predator who can take down a water buffalo.

I am glad that the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association and the Little Rock Zoo have also endorsed this legislation, along with every kind of animal welfare, conservation, and law enforcement group.

Congressman Bruce Westerman is not a co-sponsor yet. I hope he decides to support the bill. He's been to our sanctuary, and he knows how Turpentine Creek has to clean up the messes made by people who ignorantly acquired a lion or a tiger as a pet. That burden then falls on us to care for the animals for 20 years, at an enormous expense to our small, private, nonprofit business.

Please get in touch with Representative Westerman and urge him to co-sponsor HR263 today.

SCOTT SMITH

Eureka Springs

Government purpose

Damn the facts, full speed ahead. The Arkansas GOP Legislature has decided to trade children's lives for campaign contributions and votes. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the mask mandate into law. Doesn't matter that he changed his mind afterwards, he still owns Act 1002. Maybe we can name the next covid variance after Asa Hutchinson or Florida's Ron DeSantis or Texas' Greg Abbott?

To add insult to injury, Arkansas' GOP legislators ended the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefits for the unemployed early, which was already scheduled to end in October and posed no financial exposure to Arkansas. Seems it's just GOP hate. Let's make Arkansas' new state motto "Arkansas, The Hate State."

If our government isn't here to help Americans, then why is it here?

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview

Misinformed minds

Our state is under attack. Oh, sure, the coronavirus is running rampant here, but that is not what I mean.

We are fighting narrow, misguided, misinformed minds. The scientific community is trying its best to get out the truth, but is facing an uphill battle against those minds. If they were told now that the sky is blue, 2 + 2 equals 4, and what goes up must come down, their reply would be: Nope, it's purple, 5, and I can float!

Sad and scary.

KATHY POWERS

Little Rock